Derick Dillard Says Joseph and Kendra Duggar Will Make ‘Awesome’ Parents

Derick Dillard offered his congratulations to in-laws Joseph and Kendra Duggar after they announced that they are expecting their first child.

“Congratulations to Joe and Kendra on expecting your first child,” Dillard tweeted on Monday. “Y’all will make awesome parents, and Israel and Sam are always up/down for some new cousins!”

Earlier Monday, Joseph and Kendra told Us Weekly that Kendra is pregnant.

“During this season that we are celebrating the birth of Christ, we are so excited to share with you that we are expecting the gift of a child ourselves!” the couple told Us Weekly. “Wow, it’s so exciting!!! We’ve both always loved children and seen them as a real blessing from God. It’s so surreal to think of being parents and having our own little one. We cannot wait to see this new baby!”

Joseph’s other family members also congratulated him and his wife on the Duggar family blog.

“We are so excited for Joe and Kendra,” the statement read. “Children are a blessing from the Lord and we can’t wait to meet this little one!!”

The 22-year-old Joseph and 19-year-old Kendra married on Sept. 8 in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

The Duggar family now stars on TLC‘s Counting On, which comes back in the spring. Dillard will not be appearing on the show though, since TLC cut ties with him. Although it was rumored that he was fired, Dillard insisted that he just “felt it best for my family to cut ties months ago, as we are heading in a different direction.”