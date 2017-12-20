Derick Dillard Answers If Wife Jill Duggar Will Appear on ‘Counting On’

After TLC announced that Derick Dillard would no longer appear on the network’s show Counting On, Dillard has revealed whether his wife, Jill (Duggar) Dillard, would continue to appear as well.

On Monday, Derick responded to a fan wondering whether his family would be on the show, insinuating that neither he, Jill nor their two children would appear on the 19 Kids and Counting spinoff.

Correct — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) December 18, 2017

In a tweet on Friday, Derick claimed that he was not fired from TLC but rather went in a “different direction.”

“Unbelievable what’s considered newsworthy these days, but then again, this is how I first heard that I was ‘fired,’” he wrote. “For the record, I was never fired. I just felt it best for my family to cut ties months ago, as we are heading in a different direction.”

Unbelievable what’s considered newsworthy these days, but then again, this is how I first heard that I was “fired”. For the record, I was never fired. I just felt it best for my family to cut ties months ago, as we are heading in a different direction. https://t.co/XUFD3i5arj — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) December 15, 2017

In November, TLC tweeted that Derick had not participated in the show for months and that there were no plans to feature him in the future. The tweet came after Derick made transphobic comments about TLC star Jazz Jennings.

Derick also claimed in recent tweets that he “never worked” for TLC, also alleging that the network never had “any formal relationship” with him.

