Denise Richards Reveals Why She Joined ‘RHOBH’

Bravo’s Real Housewives franchises are constantly cycling through cast members, and the latest woman to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is actress Denise Richards.

Richards will be arriving for the show’s ninth season and is set to be the only new cast member joining the show. She will star alongside RHOBH veterans Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Dorit Kemsley.

In a new interview with Extra, Richards explained why she decided to head to Bravo, sharing that she’s currently in a great place.

“I went through a lot and have been really private about a lot of things, and just in a really good place right now… and thought it would be fun, so I thought why not?” Richards said.

The 47-year-old added that she got some advice from friend Rinna that led to her decision.

“I just asked her about it, she just loves it and has so much fun, so I just thought it would be fun to do,” Richards said.

Along with Rinna, Richards previously knew some of the other women on the show, praising them in her interview.

“They’re a strong group of women with strong opinions, and I love that and I respect that,” she said. “I think at the end of the day, no matter what goes on between all of them, they are there for each other and support each other, and I think that is really wonderful.”

The actress previously had her own reality show on E! — Denise Richards: It’s Complicated, which aired from 2008-2009 — so she’s no stranger to having cameras around during her daily life.

Richards will be joined on RHOBH by her boyfriend, Aaron Phypers, and her daughters.

Calling Phypers “a great guy,” Richards explained that she gave her children an option when it came to appearing on the show.

“I told them if they want to they can, if they don’t want to, it’s up to them, I don’t want to pressure,” she said.

Richards shares two of her daughters with ex-husband Charlie Sheen and the actress shrugged off concerns that her ex could be a topic of conversation on the reality series.

“Anyone that’s gone through a divorce or has a partner they’re no longer with, and there’s a lot of emotions… I think people will be able to relate,” she said. “He and I are in a good place today. I always focus on that and focus on the girls. They don’t need to be privy to any discord… I want them to see things to be positive.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Gabriel Olsen