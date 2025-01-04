Denise Richards Reveals She Ruptured Breast Implants Filming ‘Special Forces’

Denise Richards suffered some serious injuries during her filming for Season 3 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. According to E! News, the former Bond girl revealed that she ruptured her breast implants during one of the wild tasks folks are put through on the show.

“I jumped off a bridge, too—and that’s when I ruptured my [breast] implants,” Richards tells Jeff Lewis Live on SiriusXM. “I still have to get them redone…I was supposed to a month ago but couldn’t because we were filming, so yeah, no, I still have to get them redone.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 53-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum said she will be footing the bill once she gets the procedure, noting that insurance won’t be kicking in to save the day.

“I think we pretty much signed our life away doing that show,” she noted. “It’s dangerous.”

Richards had been plotting the removal of her implants back in 2023. She also revealed that she was trying to talk her daughter Sami Sheen, 20, out of getting implants herself.

“I’m trying to talk her out of it because, and the reason why I’m getting them out, is I didn’t know how toxic [they are] when I was 19,” Richards told Bustle at the time. “And it’s not an easy surgery. It’s painful!”