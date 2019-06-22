Denise Richards Responds to Fan Claim She Didn’t Send Condolences to ‘RHOBH’ Co-Star Lisa Vanderpump

Denise Richards did not appreciate when a fan claimed she hadn’t spoken to Lisa Vanderpump following her mother’s death earlier this week.

The latest addition to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star clapped back on Twitter after a fan accused her of not speaking out after news of Vanderpump’s mother’s death first broke.

“I personally like to send condolences privately when it is someone I know,” Richards wrote on Saturday, replying to the fan, Vanderpump and several other housewives, including Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp and Dorit Kemsley.

Kemsley, who also hasn’t publicly sent her condolences to her former co-star, retweeted Richards’ response and added a thumbs up emoji.

I personally like to send condolences privately when it is someone I know. — Denise Richards (@DENISE_RICHARDS) June 22, 2019

As first reported by PEOPLE, the fan tagged in Richards’ tweet later responded agreeing that while “not everything has to be public, it would’ve been nice to see (but not necessary).”

Vanderpump’s mother, Jean Vanderpump, died Monday at the age of 84, with reports saying the Bravo star was “devastated and shocked” but is asking for privacy at this time and had no additional comment.

The SUR restaurant owner stopped filming for Vanderpump Rules shortly after receiving the news and was reportedly preparing to travel to England after asking for privacy. She was also set to officiate co-stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Teller’s wedding next week but has since been replaced by Lance Bass after the tragic news.

A source told PEOPLE that Bravo is giving Vanderpump the time she needs, but production on the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules has not stopped.

“We love you so so much [Lisa Vanderpump],” Cartwright wrote on Instagram Story Friday. “Sending you and your family all our love and prayers.”

The loss comes a little over a year after her brother Mark Vanderpump was found dead of a suspected drug overdose at his home in England at the age of 59. His death was ruled a suicide.

Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen also previously clapped back at a fan who claimed he had also not spoken out about Lisa Vanderpump’s mother’s death, clarifying hat Lisa herself asked him not to speak on the matter.

“She asked me not to mention it to anyone at all, so I respected her wishes and did not mention it on the air. And before you yell at me for not mentioning it tonight, I want you to know that we pre-tape our Thursday shows,” Cohen told a fan who questioned him for not speaking on the topic.