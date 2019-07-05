Demi Lovato ‘Taking a Break’ From Social Media Following Death of Dog Bailey

Demi Lovato is taking time for herself after the death of the pop star’s beloved dog, sharing the news she would be taking a break from social media with fans on Instagram. Four days after the death of dog Bailey, Lovato shared a note with her followers, adding a red heart emoji for emphasis.

“Taking a break for a while,” she wrote on a black background.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Earlier in the week, Lovato shared a number of photos of her late dog on Instagram, announcing the death of the pet: “RIP Bailey … We love and miss you already sweet girl,” she wrote.

Lovato’s hiatus from social media also comes shortly after she defended Scooter Braun in his ongoing feud with Taylor Swift after he acquired the rights to a large portion of her music catalog amid accusations of “bullying.”

After Todrick Hall weighed in on the feud, calling out Braun as “evil” and “homophobic,” Lovato stepped in to defend her now-manager.

“Hey boo, [I don’t know] you or anything and this isn’t hate, but making claims that someone is homophobic is really serious,” Lovato first commented on Hall’s post. “Please don’t spread information that isn’t true because I can guarantee you Scooter isn’t. As a member of the LGBTQ+ community myself, he wouldn’t have signed me if he was. No hate just trying to clear that up.”

She added to her own story, “I have dealt with bad people in this industry and Scooter is not one of them. He’s a good man. Personally, I’m grateful he came into my life when he did. Please stop ‘dragging’ people or bullying them. There’s enough hate in this world as it is.”

“Y’all can come after me all you want but I’m always gonna stay loyal to my team,” she added. “I value loyalty more than most people in this world and if my name is gonna be brought into conversations I’m gonna stand up for myself and the ones on my team.”

Photo credit: Getty / Timothy Hiatt