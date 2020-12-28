'Deadliest Catch' Star Nick McGlashan: What to Know After Deck Boss' Sudden Death

✖

Tragic news came out of the Deadliest Catch family as news that Nick McGlashan had suddenly passed away. The deck boss died on Sunday in Nashville according to reports by TMZ. The 33-year-old's cause of death it not yet known.

In the wake of his passing, his sister, Lydia, confirmed the news on Twitter. "My brother Nick passed away," her tweet began. "This is the hardest thing I've ever had to go through. Please hold your loved ones tight." McGlashan appeared in 75 episodes of Deadliest Catch between 2013 to 2020. The network behind the series, Discovery Channel, released a statement. "Nick came fro a long line of crabbers and was known for his great depth of knowledge," the message read. "He also had a sharp sense of humor even in the most difficult conditions. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him." One of his costars on Deadliest Catch, Landon Cheney, also paid his final respects to his "brother" on the boat. "He will wipe every tear from their eyes and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning," he wrote in his Instagram post. "Nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away."

Our deepest sympathy goes out to Nick’s loved ones during this difficult time. Nick came from a long line of crabbers and had a sharp sense of humor even in the most difficult conditions. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him. pic.twitter.com/3ukYq3TBre — Deadliest Catch (@DeadliestCatch) December 28, 2020

In the past, McGlashan's struggles with drug and alcohol abuse had been documented. His rampant usage ended up having him kicked off the 13th season as he checked into rehab in 2016. He opened up about his experience during a story he wrote for Chosen Magazine in which he said that his life on the Bering Sea went into "full-blown junkie very rapidly." He said he was "at war" with his addiction and was a fight he was losing before going into rehab. "To say I was lost would be an understatement," he went on. "I was broken and soulless. I was living without any hope of happiness. All I wanted to was to stay loaded."

McGlashan's days at sea began when he was 13. He was a seventh-generation fisherman and named after his great uncle who was aboard the first boat involved in crabbing. On Deadliest Catch, McGlashan's tenure saw him as a deck boss.