‘Deadliest Catch’: Dangerous News at Sea Threatens to ‘Break’ Captain Keith Colburn

The Bering Sea is putting up quite the fight against Deadliest Catch Captain Keith Colburn in a tension-filled clip of the Discovery show’s new episode.

Ahead of Tuesday’s all-new episode, the veteran crabber reflects on the dangers of the Bering Sea before getting some serious bad news from down in the galley of the Wizard.

“Sometimes you think you’ve got everything figured out, and you find out otherwise when you get out there,” he tells the camera, before one deck hand rushes into the bridge.

“Hey Cap, we got a bunch of water down here in the galley,” he tells a shocked Colburn, who makes his way downstairs to see a decent layer of water covering the ship’s floor.

“Every time I come out here, she tries to break me,” he reflects as the clip cuts to black.

Heading out into the dangers of the Bering Sea during the winter season is dangerous enough, with perilous ice blocks and massive waves kicking up around the fleet. But this season had even veterans like Northwestern Captain Sig Hansen feeling nervous.

“I’m getting more timid, more conservative, more fearful,” he told PopCulture.com ahead of the Season 15 premiere. “I’m not saying I got a foot out the door, but I definitely don’t see things the same as when I was an aggressive younger captain.”

Captain Jake Anderson of the Saga jumped in to defend his mentor, adding of viewers who think they would run their operation a different way, “It’s easy for someone to be an armchair captain and make the decision from their chair, but there’s a lot of circumstances that go into the choices the captains make.”

