‘Deadliest Catch’ Alum Jake Harris Arrested for Felony DUI, Drug Possession

Former Deadliest Catch star Jake Harris has been in prison for the past three weeks after he was arrested for felony driving under the influence and drug possession in Skagit County, Washington.

According to TMZ, the 33-year-old was arrested back on Jan. 23 after park rangers pulled him over and he initially refused to identify himself. Harris fled in his RV, forcing state troopers to chase him down and “force” him to stop, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

After they pulled him over, troopers found signs of drug use, including pinpoint pupils, pale face and bloodshot eyes. Police also said he could not stand still, was talking fast and kept shaking. A police dog picked up the scene of drugs in the RV.

Police found a half-ounce of heroin, a “ball” of heroin and other drug paraphernalia in the RV, along with a shotgun Harris said he paid $150 for. Police said the weapon was stolen.

TMZ reports that Harris was charged with DUI, possession of a controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle or premises for drug trafficking and possession of a stolen firearm, all felonies. He was also charged with driving on a suspended license.

Harris’ bail was set at $200,000.

Harris left Deadliest Catch in 2012, and has struggled with drugs and alcohol. In April 2017, Harris was arrested in Phoenix, where he was accused of stealing a woman’s car and possession of meth. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest after he skipped a court hearing in the case.

Back in 2016, he was hospitalized after an altercation. Two people were arrested in connection with the fight.

Deadliest Catch debuted on the Discovery Channel back in 2005 and aired its 14th season last year. Harris is the son of Captain Phil Harris, who was featured on the show until his death in 2010. Harris’ brother, Captain Josh Harris, took a year off from the show and returned last year.

“It feels pretty good,” he told PopCulture.com prior to the season premiere. “I’m just happy to be fishing again. It’s just a beautiful thing. I had to take some time off there, lost my grandfather, so I took all last year off, and yeah, that kind of sucked. But I’m back in the saddle again, I feel pretty good about it, and things are going well.”

Photo credit: Discovery Channel