'Deadliest Catch' Alum Arrested for DUI

✖

Deadliest Catch alum Jake Harris was reportedly arrested for DUI this month, marking his second charge of driving under the influence in roughly three years. According to TMZ, a spokesperson for the Washington State Patrol told the outlet that Harris was pulled over near the city of Mount Vernon for driving more than 15 miles per hour over the speed limit in his Dodge Journey. The spokesperson stated that the situation was escalated when Harris failed to immediately stop after being flagged by police.

Instead, he reportedly drove for three miles, apparently explaining that he wanted to pull over somewhere safe. Upon encountering Harris, police discovered that his license had been revoked. Aside from that, he was also supposed to have an ignition interlocking device installed on his vehicle, but he did not. This was a requirement handed down from his last DUI. Harris explained that he did not have the device because he'd borrowed the vehicle he was driving from a friend.

Police stated that they noticed Harris appeared to possibly be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, citing bloodshot eyes constricted pupils, a pale face, and a repetitive speech pattern. Harris reportedly told officers that he'd taken prescription medication that morning, but did not clarify which ones. They noted that he appeared to be impaired and asked if he would take a sobriety test, but he refused.

At this point, Harris was taken into custody and booked into the county jail. He's been charged with felony DUI, misdemeanor driving on a license revoked, and misdemeanor failure to have an ignition interlock installed. TMX reports that police records indicate Harris was released on Tuesday after posting a $50,000 bond.

Back in 2019, after his first DUI, Harris was sentenced to more than a year behind bars. At the time, he'd been charged with driving under the influence and possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, which was heroin. He also had taken police on a very bizarre chase before he was apprehended.

Notably, ahead of Harris' new DUI, his brother Josh Harris did an interview with TV Shows Ace, in which he provided an update on his older brother. During the conversation, Josh stated that his brother was still "in the fold" and "doing really well." However, he added that Harris was taking "baby steps" due to "working through his stuff." At this time, Harris does not appear to have issued a statement on his recent arrest.