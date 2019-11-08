David Eason’s Fair Photo With Oldest Daughter Sparks Concern Among ‘Teen Mom’ Fans

David Eason took his oldest daughter, 11-year-old Maryssa, to the fair this week, posting a photo with her in front of a glowing carnival ride that he captioned, “It’s the fair!” While the moment might have been a tender one for Eason, who recently split from Teen Mom 2 star, Jenelle Evans, fans were more concerned about the welfare of Eason’s daughter in light of the past abuse allegations and a recently filed restraining order.

“SHE LOOKS UNCOMFORTABLE,” one person commented. Another simply wrote, “Scary.”

“Drop her off at the fair,” read a third message. “Don’t go with her and her friend!!!”

“Her eyes say it all. She’s not a happy young lady,” someone else wrote, to which Eason responded, “Are you speaking for yourself oooor does someone need to show you a mirror?”

On Oct. 31, Eason’s ex Evans announced that she was leaving him and taking her children. The couple shares 2-year-old daughter Ensley and Evans is mom to sons Jace, 9, and Kaiser, 5, from previous relationships.

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” the former MTV star wrote on Instagram. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2 earlier this year after he was accused of killing Evans’ dog Nugget. Eason had been fired from the show the previous year for allegedly posting homophobic tweets.

On Tuesday, Eason wrote on Facebook that he would be filing a missing persons report with the police because Evans and Ensley “disappeared,” leading to Evans to seek a temporary restraining order against Eason. She was granted the order, and the filings state that Eason’s threats have “escalated” over the past few days.

E! News reports that Evans detailed 11 alleged incidents involving Eason over the past two years that included physical and verbal abuse, destroying her property and killing her dog.

“Because of his recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior and his large stockpile of weapons, I am scared for my life and my children’s well-being,” she wrote.

