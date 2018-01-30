‘Bachelor’ Alum Danielle Maltby Is Dating ‘Big Brother’ Favorite Paul Calafiore

They found love after all! Bachelor favorite Danielle Maltby is dating Big Brother alum Paul Calafiore, the couple revealed on Instagram Monday.

“Melting,” the 31-year-old neonatal nurse captioned two polaroid snapshots of the pair kissing in Nashville, Tennessee. Calafiore shared the same photo, and added, “Wedding season.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Some of Maltby’s former reality TV friends were quick to gush over the couple in the comments section.

“Yes yes yes let the world know. So happy for you and your happiness,” Maltby’s Bachelor in Paradise friend Kristina Schulman wrote.

melting 💓 A post shared by Danielle Maltby (@dmmaltby) on Jan 29, 2018 at 7:58pm PST

Even Wells Adams commented on the new romance. “This makes me very happy!!!!” he said.

Maltby and Adams sparked rumors of a romance themselves after the longtime friends shared a romantic kiss on this summer’s season of Bachelor in Paradise.

“We went on a date years ago and nothing ever materialized from it, so it was one of those things where we gotta see what it is like. When she was leaving, it was like, ‘I might as well do it now,’” Wells later explained to Glamour. “Yes, there’s definitely hope for us. Everyone needs to put everything into perspective, though. Everyone was dating on the show and being romantic. Our little story started at the end of it [when she was about to leave]. And then she went to Africa for a couple weeks, so we were way behind.”

But the two friends never got together, and Adams is currently in what appears to be a serious relationship with Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland.

Hyland and Adams made their relationship public in October with a Stranger Things-inspired couples costume. Since then, they haven’t been shy about sharing intimate moments from their relationship, including an intimate selfie in bed that drew criticism.

Calafiore is best known for appearing on season 18 of Big Brother in 2016, during which he had a brief romance with fellow houseguest Zakiyah Everette.