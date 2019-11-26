‘Dancing With the Stars’ Winner Crowned After Competitive Finale

Dancing With the Stars officially crowned a winner on Monday night. After a competitive season that wasn’t without controversy, the final four squared off with two finale dances each. The competing couples were: Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten, Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber, Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko, and Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson.

Spoilers ahead for the Dancing With the Stars Season 28 finale:

After judges scores and viewers’ vote totals were tallied the couple that took home the mirrorball trophy was Brown and Bersten.

Second place went to Mitchell and Carson. Third place went to Brooke and Farber, and fourth place went to Alaina and Savchenko.

Brown is best known for her time on ABC reality shows The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. She is apparently set to appear on The Bachelor once again in some capacity, as Peter Weber, one of her former suitors, attempts to find love.

MOTHER FREAKING ROLL TIDE Y’ALL HANNAH BROWN DID THAT #DWTS pic.twitter.com/Mi0B2qsc2v — kellie 🍂 (@kellie__mariee) November 26, 2019

As one would imagine, Brown’s fans were elated at the result and took to Twitter to rejoice at Brown and Bersten’s win.

“Congrats to @hannahbrown for winning dancing with the stars I voted for you and you won yay,” one supporter wrote. “I’m so proud of you! Congrats to @Dance10Alan for winning the mirror trophy!”

Yayyyyyyyyyyyyyy for @hannahbrown on #DWTS GIRL U SLAYYYYYYED this season and are SO DESERVING of that win!!!! Loved watching ya!!! 🥇🏆 — Carly Waddell (@carlywaddell) November 26, 2019

“So proud of my #AlabamaHannah!!!” a second fan wrote. “Love her to pieces and glad she came out on top after all of her hard work!!!”

A third wrote, “So proud of you @hannahbrown!!! Watching you grow in dance week by week just amazes me.”

Yet another supporter wrote, “YES HANNAH! We’ve been rooting for you since the beginning of the season and we’ve followed you since The Bachelor!!! You’ve grown so much and we’re so proud of you! You really did the damn thing! “

Aside from outlasting their fellow finalists, they also defeated the previously elimated couples: Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov, Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd, Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy, Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson, Ray Lewis and Cheryl Burke, Mary Wilson and Brandon Armstrong, Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold, and James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater.

Dancing With the Stars is now in its offseason, and ABC has not made a decision on the show’s next season. It is unclear if there will be a spring or summer outing or if fans will have to wait until fall 2020 for more Dancing With the Stars action.

All episodes of Season 28 can be watched via ABC.com and Hulu.

Photo Credit: ABC