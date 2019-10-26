‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Val Chmerkovskiy Hits Back at Kanye West’s Lyric Shade With Kim Kardashian Reference

Dancing With The Stars pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy hit back at rapper Kanye West after he dissed the ABC series in his new track “On God.” Chmerkovskiy reminded West that his wife, Kim Kardashian West, appeared in one of the early seasons of DWTS, which is now in Season 28. West included the album Jesus Is King, which was released Friday morning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Val (@valentin) on Oct 25, 2019 at 1:25pm PDT

Chmerkovskiy took to Instagram, where he rocked out to the track until he got to West’s line mentioning DWTS.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“That’s why I charge the prices that I charge / I can’t be out here Dancing With the Stars/ No, I cannot let my family starve / I go hard, that’s on God,” West rapped.

At that point, Chmerkovskiy stopped, then included several pictures of Kardashian on DWTS back in 2008. Kardashian appeared on Season 7 and was paired with Mark Ballas. The duo was eliminated third that season. West’s brother-in-law, Rob Kardashian, also competed on the show in 2011 with Cheryl Burke.

“That new Ye album got me in my feelings,” Chmerkovskiy wrote in the Instagram caption. He included the hashtags “beef stroganoff,” “shots fired” and “don’t at me.” He also included “Drake” as a hashtag, referencing Drake’s “In My Feelings” hit.

Chmerkovskiy kept the Ye critique going on his Instagram Story, where he also posted photos of Kardashian on the show.

“Yo, Kanye, keep talking that smack about Dancing With the Stars. Man, you’re going to catch this diss track,” Chmerkovskiy joked in another Instagram Story video filmed while he was driving.

Chmerkovskiy then dared West to compete on the show, joking, “Put some rhinestones on.”

The pro dancer had some extra time to respond to West since he was eliminated from DWTS Season 28 in a shocking episode on Monday. He was partnered with Sailor Brinkley-Cook, and even though they got great scores, they were eliminated. Brinkley-Cook stepped in before the season premiere after her mother, Christie Brinkley, suffered an injury during rehearsal.

“When you landed in LA terrified and excited I was the first one to greet you and tell you this was going to be the best experience of your life, if you put your heart into it. You did that and more,” Chmerkovskiy wrote in an Instagram tribute to his celebrity dance partner. “You were kind, you were hardworking, you were grateful, you were everything I’d want in a student and more importantly in a teammate. You couldn’t have done more or given this season any more than you gave and I’m really proud of you for that.”

New episodes of Dancing With The Stars air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. West’s new album, Jesus Is King, is now available.

Photo credit: James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images