‘Dancing With the Stars’ Host Tom Bergeron Says Show Might Not Get Spring Season

Dancing With the Stars fans shouldn’t expect a new season in the springtime like they’re used to. Host Tom Bergeron told a fan on Twitter that while ABC has renewed the reality dance competition series for a new season, it’s unclear when exactly that will be.

After Bergeron shared a photo of himself at the season 27 finale, one fan wondered when the show would return.

“Please tell me we get a spring season!!” the fan wrote.

“Doubt it,” Bergeron responded.

Another fan wondered if they’d have to “wait til next fall” or if the show was “gone forever,” to which Bergeron wrote, “ABC has authorized us to say, ‘See you next year’ but exactly when is, as yet, undetermined.”

The show will sometimes return after its fall finale for a spring season, having racked up 27 seasons since it premiered in 2005. Earlier this spring, it offered a shortened all-athlete version after the Winter Olympics ended, ultimately crowning Olympic ice skater Adam Rippon and pro Jenna Johnson as champions.

Country music radio host Bobby Bones and pro Sharna Burgess took home the mirrorball trophy on Monday night, shocking longtime fans who did not expect to see a technically imperfect dancer win the season. The win was Burgess’ first-ever championship after 12 seasons and six years on the show.

Bones gushed over his unexpected win on social media Monday night and Tuesday morning.

“Grateful for many things right now. Grateful for you that’s seeing this. Grateful for her. Grateful for the experience . Grateful for this mirrorball. And grateful for this picture,” Bones, 38, captioned a photo of himself and Burgess.

Shortly after the live episode aired Monday night, Bones thanked his fans for their support throughout his journey to the top of the competition.

“You guys did this. Thank you. Champions,” the country music radio personality wrote alongside a photo of him and Burgess holding their trophies.

Burgess also celebrated their victory on social media. “6 years and 12 partners later… it’s the win i never expected but it’s everything I could’ve dreamed. It was always meant to be you,” Burgess captioned a set of photos of her and Bones standing together with the mirrorball trophies.

“Thank you to every single person who voted, who rallied, who supported and believed in us. We quite literally wouldn’t be here without you,” the Aussie continued. “@mrbobbybones once I process all these emotions there is a post coming just for you. But for now… simply thank you for everything.”

The two earned the victory over three other couples: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition model Alexis Ren and pro Alan Bersten, Harry Potter actress Evanna Lynch and pro Keo Motsepe, and Disney Channel star Milo Manheim and pro Witney Carson.

As Bergeron wrote, it’s unclear when Dancing With the Stars will return, although fans will eventually see at least one more season.