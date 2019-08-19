‘Dancing With the Stars’ Teases a Texas ‘Queen’ for Season 28 Cast

Dancing With the Stars is teasing another Season 28 competitor ahead of Wednesday’s big announcement, hinting Monday on Twitter that a “queen on stage” with some tie to Texas will be taking to the ballroom on Sept. 16. Sharing a photo of a backstage dressing room with some key clues, the show had fans putting on their detective hats to try and figure it out.

Can you figure it out? 🤔 She’s a queen on stage already – Can’t wait to see how she does in the #DWTS ballroom. Catch the entire cast reveal on @GMA this Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/J2YlKI2VkS — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) August 19, 2019

Among those clues were a glittery cocktail dress, microphone and designer purse, as well as the state of Texas and a framed photo of a crab.

Fans were quick to weigh in with their guesses, with some getting ambitious and even guessing Queen Bey!

@AllyBrooke please. Singer from Texas who is also a cancer 💃🏼 — Mike 🌫💥🐲🐉 (@Mike_Joseph_) August 19, 2019

Beyoncé — madison (@madison63299811) August 19, 2019

At least one of this season’s Dancing With the Stars competitors has been confirmed by Us Weekly, which reported Monday that The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown will be competing on Season 28. The former beauty queen’s distinctive birth mark appeared to give things away with a similar social media tease days earlier, however.

Others fan guesses have been NBA players Dwyane Wade and Scottie Pippen after the show shared a photo of a man holding a mirrorball in front of his face like a basketball with the caption, “This star has legendary ball skills. He’s ready to WORK for the Mirrorball trophy!”

Dancing With the Stars will announce Season 28’s competitors Wednesday on Good Morning America, which kicks off at 7 a.m. ET on ABC. Season 28 kicks off on Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

