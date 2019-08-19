‘Dancing With the Stars’ Teases Contestant With ‘Legendary’ Skills Ahead of Cast Announcement

Dancing With the Stars fans are breaking out their detective skills to nail down the dance competition’s “legendary” contestant teased on social media Sunday, just days before the official announcement on Good Morning America Wednesday.

The show’s Instagram and Twitter shared a black and white photo of a man in a suit holding up the iconic Mirrorball in front of his face, inviting fans to guess who was hiding behind with a cryptic caption: “This star has legendary ball skills. He’s ready to WORK for the Mirrorball trophy! #DWTS”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing with the Stars (@dancingabc) on Aug 18, 2019 at 12:15pm PDT

Fans immediately sounded off in the comments about their guesses, with some doing side sleuthing to support their guesses.

“It’s [NBA player] Dwayne Wade!” one wrote. “He just followed [DWTS host] Erin Andrews!”

Another echoed, “Dwayne Wade retired this year and would be a great choice. I watched a video of things he has done behind the scenes…used his celebrity in a positive way and super quietly to better people’s lives. Huge fan after that video and I live in Boston. Fingers crossed. People will fall in love with him.”

Others had a different guess, with one writing, “Scottie Pippin maybe, since his daughter did DWTS Junior last season.”

“Shaq? Kobe? Magic Johnson?” yet another guessed.

Fans who were thoroughly confused decided to just throw in the towel and wait for Wednesday’s announcement, with one writing with a laughing emoji, “There’s no way to tell who this is. He’s definitely a NBA player though.”

At least on Dancing With the Stars competitor has been reportedly confirmed by Us Weekly, which had several sources revealing that Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown will be competing on Season 28 after her distinctive birth mark gave things away with a similar social media tease.

Dancing With the Stars will announce Season 28’s competitors Wednesday on Good Morning America, which kicks off at 7 a.m. ET on ABC. The season kicks off on Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

