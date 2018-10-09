‘Dancing With The Stars’: Third Team Sent Home on ‘Memorable Year’ Night

Another team dancing team was sent home on Dancing With The Stars Monday, during “Memorable Year” night.

At the end of the episode, one team was sent home: Nancy McKeon and Val Chmerkovskiy.

McKeon and Chmerkovskiy earned a 22/30 for their Rumba to “Love Someone” by Lukas Graham. It was the third-lowest score of the night, though. Only two contestants scored lower: Joe Amabile and John Schneider. Amabile only got an 18 for his dance, while Schneider got a 21.

Here is how the teams did on Monday night:

Model Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten performed a Contemporary dance to “How to Save a Life” by Ray Chew Live, earning a 26/30 score.

Radio personality Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess also did a Contemporary dance to “A Million Dreams” from The Greatest Showman. They earned a 23/30 score.

Former NFL player DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold livened things up with an Argentine Tango to “Lux Aeterna” by Clint Mansell & Kronos Quartet. They earned a 26/30 score.

Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe performed a Viennese Waltz to “Hedwig’s Theme” by John Williams, earning a score.

Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson danced a Viennese Waltz to “You are the Reason,” performed live by Calum Scott and Leona Lewis. They earned a 18/30 score.

Singer John Schneider and Emma Slater danced a Waltz to “Smile” by Ray Chew Live, earning a 21/30 score.

Fuller House actor Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke performed a Samba to “Ni Tu Ni Yo” by Jennifer Lopez featuring Gente de Zona. They earned a perfect 30/30 score.

Olympian Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber danced a Viennese Waltz to “We are the Champions” by Ray Chew Live. They earned a 24/30 score.

Zombies star Milo Manheim and Witney Carson performed an electric Jive to “Can You Do This” by Aloe Blacc. They earned a 27/30 score.

The Facts of Life actress Nancy McKeon and Val Chmerkovskiy earned a 22/30 score for their Rumba to “Love Someone” by Lukas Graham.

Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong earned a 27/30 score for their Rumba to “2 On” by Tinashe.

New episodes of Dancing With The Stars air on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.