‘Dancing With the Stars’: See Bobby Bones Transform Into ‘Little Mermaid’s’ Prince Eric

Bobby Bones transformed into The Little Mermaid‘s Prince Eric for his turn on Dancing With The Stars Disney night.

Bones and his pro partner Sharna Burgess performed a waltz to “Part of Your World” from the 1989 Disney classic. While Bones was dressed as the film’s prince, Burgess dressed up as the mermaid Ariel, who also had red hair in the film.

The “Part of Your World” performance went off without a hitch and even did not include a crazy moment from Bones at the end.

Judge Bruno Tonioni called the dance a “great effort.” Carrie Ann Inaba saw improvement too, but told Bones he should try not to laugh during the performance. Len Goodman also praised Bones for taking this dance seriously.

All three judges gave Bones and Burgess 7’s, giving them an overall score of 21/30.

Fans at home also thought it was one of Bones’ best dances.

That was Bobby’s best dance! He keeps getting better and better each week! #DWTS @mrBobbyBones — Carrie Fan💫👸🏼 (@_CUchaser) October 23, 2018

“Wow! I’m not even a fan of Bobby but he was WAY underscored,” one fan wrote.

The dance was a follow-up to last week’s trio night, which saw Bones get a low 20/30 score for dance to M.C. Hammer’s “U Can’t Touch This” with Lindsey Stirling and Burgess.

Bones’ average on the season has been a 20. He earned his highest score for his week three dance to Malachi Barton’s “A Million Dreams” during “Most Memorable Year” night. Bones and Burgess got a 23 for that emotional dance.

When Bones is not dancing, the 38-year-old is hosting his country music radio show in Nashville. There have also been rumors he is dating Burgess, but he has not directly responded to them.

“Listen, you’re gonna ask if we’re together. We’re together every day working hard… for hours,” Bones said on his show in September. “And I think for me, the greatest part of it is we work together and she is my teacher and I feel like a toddler and a kindergartner. Because I’m learning a lot — I’m learning two plus two. Sometimes we get into the multiplication tables.”

Bones did say he spends time with Burgess after rehearsals.

“And I’ve really found someone that I think is just awesome. So that’s where we are right now, just working,” Bones added. “And we have the same goal and we hope that at the end of this we’re holding the mirror ball, man.”

New episodes of Dancing With The Stars air on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Instagram/Bobby Bones