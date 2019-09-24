‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 28 Eliminates First Celebrity Contestant

Dancing With The Stars Season 28 finally eliminated the first celebrity contestant of the season. Mary Wilson is going home and will no longer be competing for the Mirror Ball Trophy. The contestant was eliminated at the end of an exciting show that began with a surprise new voting format announcement.

During the show, fans could vote for their favorite contestants on the ABC app and ABC.com. Each contestants’ scores were combined with the scores from week one, which were surprisingly low. Viewers at home were shocked by how strict the judges were, as the highest score was James Van Der Beek‘s 21/30. Lamar Odom earned one of the lowest scores in the show’s history with an 11/30.

At the very start of the episode, hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews announced a big change. Judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba will get to chose one of the bottom two couples to stay on the show, no matter what their vote totals were.

This week, everyone performed a style of dance they did not pick last week. Below is everyone’s scores.

Country artist Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko earned a 19/30 for their paso doble to the song “Confident.”

Model and photographer Sailor Brinkley-Cook, who is performing after her mother, Christie Brinkley, got injured, and Val Chmerkovskiy danced a rumba. They earned a 18/30 for their dance to “Senorita.”

Pop star Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber danced a waltz to “Iris” and earned a 20/30.

The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten earned a 24/30 for their waltz to Taylor Swift’s “Lover.” It was the highest score of the night.

The Office actress Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov also danced a foxtrot. They earned a 21/30 for their dance to “Fly Me To The Moon.”

Queer Eye star Karamo and Jenna Johnson danced a quickstep to “Let’s Go Crazy,” earning a 19/30.

Super Bowl MVP Ray Lewis and Cheryl Burke earned a 15/30 for their foxtrot to “September.”

Comedian and actor Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson danced the samba to “Every Little Step” and earned a 20/30.

Two-time NBA Champion Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd picked up a 12/30 for a salsa to “Con Calma.” Despite the low score, Odom was the first celebrity announced as safe.

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold earned a 16/30 for their Tango to “Shut Up And Dance With Me.”

Dawson’s Creek actor James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater danced a cha-cha-cha to “Dancing on the Ceiling,” earning a 20/30.

Supremes singer Mary Wilson and Brandon Armstrong earned a 15/30 for their cha-cha-cha to “Think.”

New episodes of Dancing With The Stars air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.