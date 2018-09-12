‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 27: ‘Bachelorette’ Alum ‘Grocery Store Joe’ Amabile Joins Cast

Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise breakout star “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile is the latest addition to the cast of Dancing With the Stars Season 27.

The announcement of Amabile’s casting came during the two-hour finale of Bachelor in Paradise as Amabile and Kendall Long announced that despite leaving Mexico separately during Monday’s episode, the couple was back together and making it work long distance.

After they announced their news, host Chris Harrison told Joe he knew a way the couple could be together in the same city, saying he knew people on Dancing With the Stars and could give him a spot on the cast.

“I don’t know how to dance,” Amabile said as the crowd roared with excitement.

“What if I could help you guys be together in the same city?” Harrison told the couple. “I know some people and I pulled some strings… I have procured you a spot on Dancing With the Stars.”

“They are offering you a spot on Dancing With the Stars next season so you guys can be together in the same city, what do you say?” Harrison asked.

“I’m ready,” he said with a grin.

“Do you dance at all? Harrison asked further.

“I can’t dance at all,” Joe told him as Long defended him.

“He can dance if he has like a couple drinks in him, he can do the shoulder shimmy,” Long said, as Joe added a hilarious “what did I sign up for?”

Amabile first rose to fame on Becca Kufrin’s season of the Bachelorette when he captured the heart of fans despite being eliminated on night one. Despite his limited screen time, the grocery store owner captured enough buzz to find himself on season five of Bachelor in Paradise.

During the season, Amabile and Long quickly created a connection, despite some bumps in the road the pair was one of the strongest couples in Mexico. Despite that fact, the two left separately after Long revealed some insecurities on her part. Luckily after a conversation in Amabile’s home in Chicago, the two mended their bond and announced during the Bachelor in Paradise finale that the two were back together.

Amabile is the latest addition to the cast of the ABC dance competition series, joining previously announced stars Facts of Life star Nancy McKeon and Disney Channel star Milo Manheim. The full cast for the upcoming season will be announced Tuesday morning on Good Morning America.

Dancing With the Stars season 27 premieres Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.