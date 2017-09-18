‘Dancing With the Stars’: See the Portraits of Every Season 25 Duo

Dancing with the Stars is ready to return this week, and ABC has released new portraits of every contestant and dance pro heading into Monday’s premiere.

Check out every new Dancing with the Stars duo portrait here

Videos by PopCulture.com

This marks the 25th installment of Dancing with the Stars, and the cast is as star-studded as ever before. Big names in Hollywood, music, sports and reality TV all have a presence this season.

Actor Frankie Muniz is one of the most recognizable contestants with the younger audience this season. Muniz starred in every episode of the hit sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, and he’s paired with pro Whitney Carson.

Season 25 also includes a notable husband/wife competitors Nick and Vanessa Lachey. The reality TV couple will be going up against one another when the season begins on Monday. Nick is paired up with Peta Murgatroyd while Vanessa is paired with Murgatroyd’s husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

Sports fans have a couple of athletes to cheer on this season. Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens is paired with Cheryl Burke, and former NBA player-turned-coach Derek Fisher has been coupled with Sharna Burgess. There’s also a WWE Superstar in the mix this season, as Nikki Bella has entered the competition, paired with Artem Chigvintsev.

The early favorite to win the competition is rising star Jordan Fisher, who is already singing and dancing as a part of the Hamilton cast. Fisher, 23, has been paired with Lindsay Arnold.

Check out all of the portraits in the gallery below, and be sure to check in to the season premiere of Dancing with the Stars on Monday, September 18 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.