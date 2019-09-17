‘Dancing With the Stars’: Sean Spicer’s Outfit Got Fans Talking Right off the Bat

Dancing With The Stars made its highly-anticipated return on Monday. Within minutes, though, the show was quickly stolen by the outfit of former White House aide Sean Spicer. Upon first sight of the former Trump supporter, right as he walked down onto the dance floor, fans were taken aback by his neon yellow puffy shirt.

Standing amongst his peers, Spicer stood out like a highlighter, made worse by his awkward motions and dancing. It was the perfect spark to get the fans talking on Twitter.

“I think the costume designers wanted to punish Sean,” one user commented, referencing his divisive casting on the show after his departure from the Trump White House.

Another shared a similar sentiment among fans involved his past work and the embarrassments he experienced on the job.

“The shirt they put Sean Spicer in for Dancing With The Stars is worse than any lie he ever told from the White House press room,” one fan wrote on social media.

Idk how Sean Spicer ended up on dancing with the stars but he’s really out there living his best life. — Amanda Paxton (@AmandaPaxton_) September 17, 2019

Sean Spicer looks like a giant ball of phlegm with no sense of rhythm. — The Notorious ROY G BIV (@robwoodyard1) September 17, 2019

Sean Spicer is wearing that neon kale outfit just to troll all of us, right? #DWTS — Andy Dehnart (@realityblurred) September 17, 2019

Spicer’s selection on the show already created quite the controversy, even drawing criticism from host Tom Bergeron who stated that he would have preferred politics to be kept out of the competition.

“It is the prerogative of the producers, in partnership with the network, to make whatever decisions they feel are in the best long-term interests of the franchise,” said Bergeron in a Twitter post. “We can agree to disagree, as we do now, but ultimately it’s their call. I’ll leave it to them to answer any further questions about those decisions.”

Meanwhile, Spicer hasn’t let any of the criticism get to him. He just is hoping to enjoy the experience and get what he can out of it. Spicer told TMZ that he was “going to have fun.”

His former employer President Donald Trump also sent out a tweet when his inclusion on the show was revealed, celebrating the news.

“Just heard that Sean Spicer will be on Dancing With the Stars. He will do great. A terrific person who loves our Country dearly!” Trump’s tweet read.

As long as Spicer remains on the show, there is sure going to be many eyes paying attention to him, especially if the gaudy outfits continue.

Dancing With The Stars airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.