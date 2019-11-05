‘Dancing With the Stars’: Judges Call out Viewers ‘Saving’ Sean Spicer Weekly Despite Low Scores

It seems as though it’s not just the fans of Dancing With The Stars that are growing tired of how the voting process has gone thus far. The past two eliminations have sent Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Karamo Brown home, with neither of whom having the lowest scores on that respective night or even among the lowest two for that week.

The person at the center of this controversy has been Sean Spicer, who has consistently had the lowest score every week since Lamar Odom was sent home early on in the competition. Prior to that, he had the second lowest score each week that Odom was around.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While the fans have been very vocal on social media, the judges, most notably Len Goodman, finally voiced their frustrations with how the voting has unfolded during Monday’s episode.

“We keep throwing you out the boat, and the viewers keep throwing a life preserver,” Goodman said to Spicer during the episode. He also said “a mermaid has better feet than you.”

To that remark, Carrie Ann Inaba could be heard saying, “That’s the truth.”

“You don’t have many jazz bones in your body, do you?” said Bruno Tonioli, who also added a quip saying that “Finding Nemo has better feet than you.”

If anybody goes home besides Sean Spicer…I am about to be done watching #dwts There are so many other talented dancers that deserve to stay!!! Bobby Bones all over again…smh pic.twitter.com/Gi51nq12UW — Samantha Lee Wyld (@wyldlee_aBAB) November 5, 2019

Throughout the competition, the judges have never really been took keen on Spicer and his performances. It seems as though the only things they ever point to him are that he’s a hard worker and does what he’s asked. That being said, this season has seen some of the strongest performances across the board and his survival has led to some of the better pairs being sent packing.

What are you people talking about regarding the judges and Sean? They compliment his hard work every week. You can’t compliment his dancing because it’s bad. #DWTS — Carolyn Skel Wright (@skellygirl79) November 5, 2019

Spicer’s partner, Lindsay Arnold, was not seen at the beginning of Monday’s episode. It was shortly discovered that she had lost her father in-law.

For his performance to Styx’s “Come Sail Away” Spicer and his new partner, Jenna Johnson, received two 7s and a 6 for a 20 out of 30.

Dancing With The Stars airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.