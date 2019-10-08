‘Dancing With the Stars’: Sean Spicer Got Bleeped for This Response to Erin Andrews

President Donald Trump’s former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has been on live television often during his political career, but he showed his inexperience on the entertainment side by cursing on live television during Dancing With The Stars. Spicer clearly said “Holy s–balls” during a post-dance interview with Erin Andrews. ABC bleeped Spicer’s comment, while the pro Andrews kept the interview going.

Spicer was out of breath after performing his paso doble with pro dancer Lindsay Arnold. Judges Bruno Tonioli, Len Goodman and Carrie Ann Inaba all knocked Spicer for not really opening up the center of his body. The three judges and guest judge Leah Remini all gave him a 21/40 score.

When asked what was going on in his mind after the dance, Spicer said, “Thank God it’s over.”

“It’s not just the dancing and taps. That’s really taxing on your body,” Spicer said. “So I was excited to have it done.”

“Just wait until you start unlocking the center of this beauty,” Andrews said.

“Holy s–balls,” Spicer said.

“That’s really going to be taxing,” Andrews finished.

Spicer has been getting low scores from the judges, but has still made it to Week 4 without being one of the bottom two vote-getters. His scores have increasingly gotten better though, going from a 12 in Week 1 to a 16 in Week 2. In Week 3, he took a step backward with a 15/30 score.

Spicer’s casting on DWTS caused outrage on social media, but he has his supporters. Donald Trump Jr. even told his followers on Twitter to vote for Spicer. Scott Baio was also in attendance at Monday’s taping to show his support.

Spicer’s performance on Wednesday earned a mixed response from fans on Twitter.

Please stop what you’re doing and watch Sean Spicer on #DWTS. Aggressively awkward Hip thrusts and trump sour face is all you need to make it through this Monday. pic.twitter.com/H1WkMRMUjX — Kali Johnson (@KaliJoh61086803) October 8, 2019

I like that Sean Spicer is on #DWTS kind of cool to see this side of him. REGARDLESS of your political views or not. He’s a human being too, trying to enjoy life — Sara Neuhardt (@SaraLiz92) October 8, 2019

Just turned on the TV, haven’t even watched #DWTS at all this season, and Sean Spicer is still in it?? pic.twitter.com/Rf7mgxT77j — 🎃 JACKIE-O-LANTERN 🎃 (@JackieSepticeye) October 8, 2019

Can’t wait for Spicer to be voted off #DWTS — Mindi Marlow (@minderosa) October 8, 2019

Dancing With The Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC