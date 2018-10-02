‘Dancing With the Stars’: Here’s Where the Teams Stand After Monday’s Dances

Dancing With the Stars season 27 is only in week two, and already the competition is turning out some seriously impressive scores!

During New York City week’s Monday night performances on the ABC series, the 12 remaining teams showed off the progress they were able to make in just a week after Nikki Glaser and Gleb Savchenko were sent packing during the premiere week.

Despite injuries and crises of confidence, many of the star dancers were able to heat up the dance floor with their impressive moves, putting them in a solid spot heading into Tuesday’s elimination dances. Others will need some help from America to avoid being in jeopardy during tomorrow’s show!

Here’s how everyone did Monday:

Model Alexis Ren and pro Alan Bersten may have suffered a mild wardrobe malfunction earned a 25/30 from the judges after their Argentine Tango to “Swan Lake” by Ray Chew Live.

Despite having to be re-hydrated via an IV, blind Paralympian Danelle Umstead and pro Artem Chigvintsev turned out an 18/30 for their cha cha to “Welcome to New York” by Taylor Swift.

Continuing their dominance over the season, former NFL player DeMarcus Ware and pro Lindsay Arnold celebrated a 24/30 with their foxtrot to “Boy from New York City” by The Manhattan Transfer.

Harry Potter actress Evanna Lynch and pro Keo Motsepe earned a 24/30 for their “fierce” samba to “Can’t Touch It” by Ricki-Lee.

Bachelorette alum Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson 17/30 for their foxtrot to “New York State of Mind” by Matt Beilis, as well as praise from the judges for his drastic improvement from last week’s whiff.

Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider and pro Emma Slater walked away with an impressive 23/30 after a Broadway-ready Charleston to “New York’s My Home” by Sammy Davis Jr.

Fuller House actor Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke followed up last week’s successful salsa with a 26/30 from the judges for their quickstep to “42nd Street” by Cherry Poppin’ Daddies.

Iconic Olympian Mary Lou Retton and pro Sasha Farber were given a 22/30 for their waltz to “A Natural Woman,” which was a performance by Sarah Bockel from the Broadway show Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

Disney star Milo Manheim found himself up to the challenge of performing an energetic Charleston alonside pro Witney Carson to “Living in New York City” by Robin Thicke, earning a 26/30 from the judges.

Despite dancing on a fractured foot, Facts of Life actress Nancy McKeon and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy – were praised for their cha cha to “Uptown Girl” by Billy Joel, earning a 21/30 from the judges.

Taking on a “club” remix of the Argentine Tango, pop star Tinashe and pro Brandon Armstrong danced to “New Dorp. New York” by SBTRKT featuring Ezra Koenig, which earned them a 26/30 from the judges and light chiding from Len Goodman over their modern take.

Country radio personality Bobby Bones and pro partner Sharna Burgess earned a 20/30 from the judges for their nontraditional, but “enthusiastic” foxtrot to “Theme from New York, New York” by Frank Sinatra.

It’s clear which couples are in a good position heading into Tuesday and which will need to step it up, nut how will America’s votes and tomorrow’s dances play into this week’s elimination?

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

