‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Kym Johnson’s Twins Make TV Debut on ‘Shark Tank’

Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec’s 6-month-old twins are already swimming with the sharks!

The Dancing With the Stars pro and businessman debuted their babies Hudson and Haven as surprise demonstrators on Sunday’s episode of Shark Tank, much to dad’s delight.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The two were brought out to help entrepreneur Nathan Day pitch his idea for the LugBug, which is designed to make carrying a child seat easier on parents.

“I’m going to need some help to demo this,” he said. “Robert, you just had twins. Why don’t you come up here and give me a hand.”

“I am an expert,” Herjavec said, getting up and heading to the front of the room..

“But you know, Robert, to get the true feel of this, I thought we might need a little more help,” Day said. “Come on out, guys.”

It was then that Johnson entered the room, holding their two babies, who were clearly excited to see their dad.

“Guys, I’d like to introduce you — you all know Kymmy, of course — I’d like to introduce you to Hudson. And this beautiful child is Haven,” a surprised Herjavec said.

The couple, who met during Herjavec’s time on Dancing With the Stars in season 20 of the ABC show in 2015, wed the following summer and announced they were expecting in December 2017.

“Welcome to the world Hudson Robert Herjavec [and] Haven Mae Herjavec — it’s great out here!” Herjavec wrote when the twins were born in April. “May you always know love, peace, and grace in your lives. May your dreams have no bounds and your spirit be strong.”

To conceive the sweet little ones, Johnson underwent in vitro fertilization, she revealed to PEOPLE before giving birth.

“I’ve always wanted to be a mom and I wasn’t sure it was going to happen. It really is a miracle,” she told the publication. “It’s such an amazing blessing.”

While preparing for their babies, Johnson added that her new husband was “so excited” to be a father again. The 55-year-old also shares three children from a previous marriage.

“He’ll be really hands-on and he’s going to be great. He’s going to be such a good dad,” she said at the time. “He’s already talking to them and telling stories.”

“I don’t know how we’re going to juggle the two, but [we’re] just going to go with the flow of it,” Johnson added. “I’ve been reading all these books but they make you crazy a little. I’m trying to be prepared, but I think you just have to wait and see.”

Shark Tank airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC