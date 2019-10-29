‘Dancing With the Stars’: Peta Murgatroyd Spills on Who She’s Rooting for Following Lamar Odom’s Elimination

While her run on Dancing With The Stars has come to an end, professional dancer Peta Murgatryod isn’t done watching the show. She shared with Yahoo! her favorites to win the Mirrorball. Murgatroyd’s run on the show ended when her and Lamar Odom were voted out.

Her favorite moving forward happens to be The Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown, who joked around before the season began that she was ready to pick up her first reality TV win.

“I definitely have a special friendship with Hannah that started from the very beginning,” Murgatroyd shared. “I think she’s a great girl. She’s such a hard worker. It’s insane the amount of hours that she is putting in and also coming from a reality show, The Bachelorette, and coming on to another one, I think she has handled that so well. I’m rooting for her, because she’s got everything it takes to be the winner of Dancing with the Stars.”

Brown, whose partner is Alan Bersten, came on strong to start the season, posting the highest combined score from the first two dances. She also had the top score in Week 4. Earlier in the season she stepped onto the dance floor for an exhillarating performance to Carrie Underwood’s “Southbound.”

Along with Brown, Murgatroyd does have another pair who she thinks can make a serious run this season. She’s well aware a lot can change as the competition gets tougher and each celebrity grows more and more comfortable with their performances.

“I have my two front-runners, that I think are Hannah and James [Van Der Beek], but there are a lot of other people that can sneak up,” Murgatroyd explained. “It really depends on the last three weeks of the competition: How you handle the stress? How is your partnership standing up and your friendship? Can you go the full ride together? It is all about how close you can connect and stay connected with your partner and not get distracted by all the craziness that is surrounding you.”

In addition to picking her finalists, Murgatroyd also added that her and Odom have continued to communicate after their elimination. She said they plan on doing a double date when they’re back in Los Angeles.

Shortly after their exit, she told PEOPLE that she’s excited to see where their friendship goes after the show.

“Last week was the end of our DWTS run but the start of a great new friendship for Lamar and I,” she began. “I truly feel like we were meant to be partners and I’m thankful that our casting director Deena put us together. Lamar’s ability and circumstance made me a better, more thorough teacher. My patience was definitely tested, in all good ways. And he made it nice to dial it back and keep it more simple than any other DWTS season of mine.”