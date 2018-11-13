Watch ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pair Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten’s ’80s Aerobics Semi-Finals Dance

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten would have looked right at home in one of Jane Fonda’s iconic workout classes during their second performance on the Dancing With the Stars semi-finals Monday night.

The model and her pro partner channeled some serious ’80s-inspired aerobics gear during their judges’ choice jive to “Yes” by Merry Clayton, rocking red sequins and short shorts that left the judges in stitches at the pro’s appearance.

The dance, which earned the pair a perfect 30/30 from the judges, was called “worlds apart from when you started” by Carrie Ann Inaba, and was clearly a ton of fun to revisit.

It was surprising that Ren was able to pull off the incredibly physical performance with two fractured ribs as well, which she revealed just prior to the semi-finals were still giving her a lot of trouble.

“I’m strapped up with tape and I’m hoping it won’t [affect] the dance,” she answered a fan asking about her injury on Instagram Stories Monday. “It’s honestly been such a challenge dealing with it, but I’m that much more proud of myself that I’ve overcame two fractured ribs and made it this far.”

It certainly wasn’t enough to keep Ren and Bersten from fawning all over one another after finally admitting their initial chemistry was more than just dance floor feelings during last week’s “Country Night.”

“Last week, some things were said. I’m in a place where, we worked so hard for this amazing journey together, and I’m afraid I will mess that up in some way. But I’ve never had an experience like this,” Bersten admitted to his partner. “It’s so easy to just hang out with you and have fun and not worry about everything else. I know that you put yourself out there last weekend, and I do have feelings for you. And I really feel like I am falling for you.”

Ren returned the romantic favor during the dedication dance in Monday’s semi-finals, dancing a romantic waltz to “Water” by Bishop Briggs that earned them a 28/30 from the judges.

“I came on this show for my mom, and I dedicated this season to her, which was so powerful for me,” Ren told an “honored” Bersten. “And you’ve been a huge part of my growth. I want to dedicate this to you.”

“This dedication is about Alan teaching me so much,” Ren added later. “He’s supported me though everything and I made the decision to open up my heart and now it’s my turn to step up.”

Will it be enough to get them into the finals?

