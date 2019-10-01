‘Dancing With the Stars’ Movie Night: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Dancing With The Stars will be dancing its way back onto our televisions Monday night, starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. This week’s episode kicks off Season 28’s themed nights, starting with Movie Night. Each dance team will perform to a classic song from a movie. This week’s episode is expected to end with another elimination.

DWTS fans who are not near a television can still stream the show online. Many ABC affiliates are available on Internet TV apps like Hulu Plus Live TV, AT&T NOW, Sling, Fubo and YouTube TV. These services usually offer limited trials you can sign up for before your credit card is charged.

ABC.com also has a live stream, but it is unfortunately only available in limited markets. It it is available where you live, you just need a cable or satellite account to log in.

This week’s DWTS episode will include the songs “Hold on” by Wilson Philips, ABBA’s “Here We Go Again,” Roy Orbison’s “Pretty Woman,” Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5,” Selena’s “Dreaming of You,” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow” and Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On.”

There will also be a cold open featuring the dancers moving through “movie sets” before they arrive on the stage. There will also be a special Star Wars moment in an example of Disney corporate synergy.

The remaining dance teams are Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko, Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten, Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy, Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber, Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov, Karamo and Jenna Johnson, Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson, Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd, Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold, and James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater.

The Supremes singer Mary Wilson and her pro partner, Brandon Armstrong, were the first eliminated at the end of last week’s episode. They were the first team eliminated under the new rules, which give judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba the power to chose which dancer will be cut. However, they can only chose between the bottom two vote-getters.

NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis and his pro dance partner, Cheryl Burke, dropped out of the show just before Monday’s episode, reportedly due to Lewis getting injured. Coincidentally, the judges picked Lewis to stay at the end of last week’s episode.

It’s not clear what Lewis’ injury is, but his latest Instagram post may have been a reference to him leaving the show.

“Don’t get me wrong- I understand the grind- the effort and commitment it takes is unparalleled. But when you finally level up what else will be left? Did you cut off your friends and family or sacrifice your mental health?” Lewis wrote on Instagram. “Make time for what matters. Take care of yourself. Mind, Body, and Spirit. #NoExcuses.”

Photo credit: ABC