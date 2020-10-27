'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Jeer After 'Cheer' Star Monica Aldama Is Eliminated

The seventh week of Dancing With the Stars saw yet another celebrity sent home in the quest for the Season 29 Mirror Ball. Monday's episode added a Halloween twist to the competition with a Villians Night theme that saw costumes range from Cruella de Vil to Hannibal Lecter. Building up anticipation for the episode, viewers learned just a few hours before that Cheryl Burke suffered a head injury during rehersals but was able to continue on in the competition with partner A.J. McLean.

On a night filled with plenty of spooks, the couple whose journey abruptly ended in chilling fashion was Monica Aldama and Valentin Chmerkovskiy. The couple was joined in the bottom two by Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong. The judges sent Aldama and Chmerkovskiy home after the two performed a jazz routine to Beyonce's "Fever" for a score of 22. Their tally landed them at the bottom of the totem pole on Monday in a round that saw the first perfect score belonging to Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson.

With Aldama out of the competition, she joins the likes of Charles Oakley, Carole Baskin, Anne Heche, Jesse Metcalfe and Vernon Davis as the eliminated celebrities up to this point. As always, social media lit up after it was revealed who was going home. Here are some of the most notable tweets to come out of the latest judges' decision.