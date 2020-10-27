'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Jeer After 'Cheer' Star Monica Aldama Is Eliminated

By Kyle Phillippi

The seventh week of Dancing With the Stars saw yet another celebrity sent home in the quest for the Season 29 Mirror Ball. Monday's episode added a Halloween twist to the competition with a Villians Night theme that saw costumes range from Cruella de Vil to Hannibal Lecter. Building up anticipation for the episode, viewers learned just a few hours before that Cheryl Burke suffered a head injury during rehersals but was able to continue on in the competition with partner A.J. McLean.

On a night filled with plenty of spooks, the couple whose journey abruptly ended in chilling fashion was Monica Aldama and Valentin Chmerkovskiy. The couple was joined in the bottom two by Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong. The judges sent Aldama and Chmerkovskiy home after the two performed a jazz routine to Beyonce's "Fever" for a score of 22. Their tally landed them at the bottom of the totem pole on Monday in a round that saw the first perfect score belonging to Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson.

With Aldama out of the competition, she joins the likes of Charles Oakley, Carole Baskin, Anne Heche, Jesse Metcalfe and Vernon Davis as the eliminated celebrities up to this point. As always, social media lit up after it was revealed who was going home. Here are some of the most notable tweets to come out of the latest judges' decision.

Aldama, as pointed out by the judges on Monday, had shown growth throughout the season. The pair's first dance went for 19 points and up until their final dance of a 22, had reached their top mark of the season the week before with a 27. 

In the Top 11, Aldama danced a rumba with her partner to Rod Stewart's "Have I Told You Lately" for the highest score of their dances. The 27 was tied with three other couples for the best of the night. 

Coming onto the show, the Cheer star was eager to get started in the competition. In her announcement post on Instagram, Aldama said she was "so excited to be dancing in the ballroom" and bringing her cheerleading background into the competition. 

Following her first time out on the floor, Aldama expressed her gratitude on Instagram, calling it an "exhilarating experience." She also thanked her partner for being "the most AMAZING partner ever." 

On Disney Night, Aldama was able to tap into one of her favorite animated movies by taking on The Little Mermaid. She was able to channel her inner Ariel as Chmerkovskiy played the part of Prince Eric for "Part of Your World." 

Prior to coming onto Dancing With the Stars, Aldama gained fame for starring in the hit Netflix series, Cheer. She is the coach of the Navarro College co-ed cheer team located in Corsicana, Texas. 

Dancing With the Stars will return next Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. With the elimination of Aldama, there are now just nine pairs remaining in the quest for the Mirror Ball Trophy. 

