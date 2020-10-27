'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Jeer After 'Cheer' Star Monica Aldama Is Eliminated
The seventh week of Dancing With the Stars saw yet another celebrity sent home in the quest for the Season 29 Mirror Ball. Monday's episode added a Halloween twist to the competition with a Villians Night theme that saw costumes range from Cruella de Vil to Hannibal Lecter. Building up anticipation for the episode, viewers learned just a few hours before that Cheryl Burke suffered a head injury during rehersals but was able to continue on in the competition with partner A.J. McLean.
On a night filled with plenty of spooks, the couple whose journey abruptly ended in chilling fashion was Monica Aldama and Valentin Chmerkovskiy. The couple was joined in the bottom two by Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong. The judges sent Aldama and Chmerkovskiy home after the two performed a jazz routine to Beyonce's "Fever" for a score of 22. Their tally landed them at the bottom of the totem pole on Monday in a round that saw the first perfect score belonging to Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson.
With Aldama out of the competition, she joins the likes of Charles Oakley, Carole Baskin, Anne Heche, Jesse Metcalfe and Vernon Davis as the eliminated celebrities up to this point. As always, social media lit up after it was revealed who was going home. Here are some of the most notable tweets to come out of the latest judges' decision.
You were amazing. Don’t agree with the judges. You did yourself proud!!!— michele flannery (@mcflann1957) October 27, 2020
Aldama, as pointed out by the judges on Monday, had shown growth throughout the season. The pair's first dance went for 19 points and up until their final dance of a 22, had reached their top mark of the season the week before with a 27.
forever proud of you @monicaaldama !!! you killed it & represented so well!! 💜💜 love you forever queen— Justin Hinsley (@jushinsley_) October 27, 2020
In the Top 11, Aldama danced a rumba with her partner to Rod Stewart's "Have I Told You Lately" for the highest score of their dances. The 27 was tied with three other couples for the best of the night.
Sad to see you two leave the show😔! Monica I felt you REALLY did the damn thang tonight. Keep your head up as I believe you will. Best wishes to your partner also!!— inquisitor (@10octab) October 27, 2020
Coming onto the show, the Cheer star was eager to get started in the competition. In her announcement post on Instagram, Aldama said she was "so excited to be dancing in the ballroom" and bringing her cheerleading background into the competition.
@iamValC voted over 100 times for you and @monicaaldama tonight! so sad to see you go and it wasn’t the right decision!— sky (@wiIdfIowervinyl) October 27, 2020
Following her first time out on the floor, Aldama expressed her gratitude on Instagram, calling it an "exhilarating experience." She also thanked her partner for being "the most AMAZING partner ever."
Monica, I am so proud of you. You are a winner to me and so many others. I’m glad I’ve been able to support you through this. I will always be your biggest fan ❤️ @monicaaldama— Coach Monica Fan 💕 (@coachmonicafan) October 27, 2020
On Disney Night, Aldama was able to tap into one of her favorite animated movies by taking on The Little Mermaid. She was able to channel her inner Ariel as Chmerkovskiy played the part of Prince Eric for "Part of Your World."
🥺 love you, @monicaaldama!! you were a joy to watch week after week❤️— 𝚍 𝚊 𝚗 𝚊 (@danaspecial) October 27, 2020
Prior to coming onto Dancing With the Stars, Aldama gained fame for starring in the hit Netflix series, Cheer. She is the coach of the Navarro College co-ed cheer team located in Corsicana, Texas.
One of my favorite couples gone. Sorry the other couple should of been eliminated.— Monica L. McLain (@moniebear0515) October 27, 2020
Dancing With the Stars will return next Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. With the elimination of Aldama, there are now just nine pairs remaining in the quest for the Mirror Ball Trophy.