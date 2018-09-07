‘Dancing With the Stars’: Mary Lou Retton Among 6 New Celebrities Revealed for Season 27

There will be tough competition for the Mirror Ball Trophy during this upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars! Mary Lou Retton, Bobby Bones, Alexis Ren, John Schneider, DeMarcus Ware and Danelle Umstead have all signed on for the ABC series’ 27th season, Us Weekly reported Thursday.

Although Dancing With the Stars has yet to announce the season’s cast, planning on a Sept. 12 reveal on Good Morning America, multiple sources have reportedly revealed many of the celebs who will be taking to the ballroom to the publication.

Retton, 50, is an iconic former Olympic gymnast, and the first American woman to win gold in the all-around competition during the 1984 Summer Olympics.

Bones, 38, is an on-air radio personality known for his country music program, The Bobby Bones Show.

Ren, 21, is a model who has posed for Maxim and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, in which she was named “Rookie of 2018.” Popular on Instagram, the model has 12.8 million followers on the social media platform, where she has been open about her past eating disorder and the death of her mother due to breast cancer in 2013.

Schneider, 58, is best known for his role as Bo Duke on The Dukes of Hazzard, but has also appeared on Smallville and The Haves and the Have Nots.

Ware, 36, previously played in the NFL as an outside linebacker and defensive end for the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos before announcing his retirement following the 2016 season.

Umstead, 46, is a blind Paralympic alpine skier who competed in the Winter Paralympics in 2010, 2014 and 2018.

These stars will reportedly compete against Nancy McKeon, the 52-year-old Facts of Life actress who has been announced and will be paired with pro Val Chmerkovskiy.

“He is awesome. He is the most amazing partner. More patience than anybody I know. And I’m so lucky,” McKeon said on Good Morning America Wednesday of her partner.

Along with Chmerkovskiy, his fiancée and fellow pro Jenna Johnson, Cheryl Burke, Sharna Burgess, Emma Slater, Lindsay Arnold, Witney Carson, Sasha Farber, Gleb Savchenko, Artem Chigvinstev, Keo Motsepe and Alan Bersten will also be paired with celebs in this upcoming season. Newcomer Brandon Armstrong, who has previously appeared in the show’s troupe, will take the spotlight as a pro for the first time.

Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli are returning as the competition’s judges.

Dancing With the Stars season 27 premieres Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC

Photo credit: Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Fanatics