‘DWTS’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Reveals Photos From Mother-in-Law’s Funeral: ‘The Most Beautiful Day for the Most Beautiful Woman’

Dancing With the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold shared a series of touching photos Monday on Instagram from her mother-in-law’s funeral. In the caption, she wrote about how great of a woman her husband’s mom was, and thanked her for raising such a great man. She first shared the news of the death last Monday.

“I am so saddened to say that my beautiful, loving, selfless mother in law has unexpectedly passed away,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Following the news, it was announced that Arnold would be taking a leave from her role as Sean Spicer’s partner on DTWS. She was replaced in last week’s episode by Jenna Johnson, and will be again for tonight’s performance.

“I want to thank everyone from my @dancingabc family for being so supportive and making it possible for me to be at home with my loved ones during this time,” Arnold wrote. “I will not be performing tonight on the show and although I wish I could be there I know that home is where I need to be. Thank you all for your love and support. Families are forever and I know that without a doubt.”

Johnson dedicated last week’s performance to Arnold.

“Tonight I dedicate this dance to my best friend [Arnold], who trusted me to dance with Sean this week,” she wrote on Instagram. “Lindsay, I would do anything for you girl. Sending so much love and prayers to you and your family during this hard time.”

In an Instagram post of his own on Friday, Spicer wrote, “Our prayers continue to go out to Lindsay and her family. We are going to make you proud!”

Dancing With the Stars airs Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.