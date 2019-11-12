‘DWTS’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Reveals Photos From Mother-in-Law’s Funeral: ‘The Most Beautiful Day for the Most Beautiful Woman’

Dancing With the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold shared a series of touching photos Monday on Instagram from her mother-in-law’s funeral. In the caption, she wrote about how great of a woman her husband’s mom was, and thanked her for raising such a great man. She first shared the news of the death last Monday.
The most beautiful day for the most beautiful woman. The love and gratitude we feel for the time we had on this earth with Jennifer is beyond anything you can put into words. I am so grateful for the knowledge that I have of the Plan of Salvation which makes it possible for families to be together eternally and I know that without a doubt we will be reunited again. Although there are times we may not fully understand why we are faced with certain challenges in our lives I can find comfort knowing that God does have a plan for us and he will be there to guide us along the way. Thank you Jennifer for raising the amazing man I get to call my husband and for shining your example and love on everyone you knew. I love you, until we meet again ❤️ “Whosoever shall put their trust in God shall be supported in their trials, and their troubles, and their afflictions, and shall be lifted up at the last day” (Alma 36:3) “nevertheless not my will, but thine, be done.” (Luke 22:42)
“I am so saddened to say that my beautiful, loving, selfless mother in law has unexpectedly passed away,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.
Following the news, it was announced that Arnold would be taking a leave from her role as Sean Spicer’s partner on DTWS. She was replaced in last week’s episode by Jenna Johnson, and will be again for tonight’s performance.
“I want to thank everyone from my @dancingabc family for being so supportive and making it possible for me to be at home with my loved ones during this time,” Arnold wrote. “I will not be performing tonight on the show and although I wish I could be there I know that home is where I need to be. Thank you all for your love and support. Families are forever and I know that without a doubt.”
Johnson dedicated last week’s performance to Arnold.
“Tonight I dedicate this dance to my best friend [Arnold], who trusted me to dance with Sean this week,” she wrote on Instagram. “Lindsay, I would do anything for you girl. Sending so much love and prayers to you and your family during this hard time.”
In an Instagram post of his own on Friday, Spicer wrote, “Our prayers continue to go out to Lindsay and her family. We are going to make you proud!”
Dancing With the Stars airs Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.