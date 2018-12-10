‘Dancing With The Stars: Juniors’: Here’s Who Won the First Season

The first season of Dancing With The Stars: Juniors ended with pro skateboarder Sky Brown and pro dancer JT Church winning the junior Mirror Ball trophy.

The winner was picked after a Christmas-themed episode, in which the four remaining duos and their mentors danced freestyle to classic holiday songs. But first, the duos had to recreate dances from earlier in the season, and hopefully earn better scores than before.

The hour-long finale began with the eight previously eliminated dancers returning to dance to Whitney Myer’s “Dancing With The Stars,” along with the four finalists, hosts Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz, and judges Mandy Moore, Adam Rippon and Val Chmerkovskiy.

Here’s how the couples did for their first dance of the night:

Avengers: Infinity War actress Ariana Greenblatt, pro dancer Artyon Celestine and their mentor, Brandon Armstrong, earned a perfect 30/30 score for their Jazz dance to “Rolex” by Ayo & Teo. The couple previously performed the dance in week five, earning a 28/30.

Dance Moms star Mackenzie Ziegler, pro dancer Sage Rosen and mentor Gleb Savchenko received a 28/30 for their Cha Cha to “What If” by Johnny Orlando and Ziegler. They earned a 27/30 for the dance the first time around during week five.

Black-ish star Miles Brown, pro dancer Rylee Arnold and mentor Lindsay Arnold performed a Salsa to “Who Let the Dogs Out” by Baha Men. They earned a 28/30 score this time, after getting a 22/30 for the dance in week one.

Brown, pro dancer Church and mentor Alan Bersten got a perfect 30/30 score for their Salsa to “Light it Up” by Major Lazar featuring Nyla & Fuse ODG. They previously performed the dance during week one and only received a 22/30.

Here’s how the couples did for their Holiday-Themed Freestyle dances:

Greenblatt and Celestine earned a 28/30 score for their dance to “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” by Lindsey Stirling featuring Sabrina Carpenter.

Ziegler and Rosen danced to “Drummer Boy” by Justin Bieber featuring Busta Rhymes, earning a perfect 30/30 score.

Miles Brown and Arnold received a perfect 30/30 score for their dance to “Sleigh Ride” by District 78.

Lastly, Sky Brown and Church earned a perfect 30/30 score for their dance to “Underneath the Tree” by Kelly Clarkson.

Unlike the main Dancing With The Stars, DWTS: Juniors did not air live. The season was filmed over the summer, so many of the pro dancers who served as mentors also performed on this fall’s season of DWTS. While the mothership show will likely return for another season, ABC has yet to formally renew either dancing show. DWTS: Juniors never earned strong ratings against NBC’s Sunday Night Football coverage, with last week’s episode only earning 3.81 million total viewers.