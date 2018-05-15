‘Dancing With the Stars Juniors’ First Look Revealed by ABC

Dancing With the Stars is about to get a whole lot cuter.

ABC announced Tuesday that the network will be airing two seasons of Dancing with the Stars simultaneously this fall — the original series on Mondays and children’s spin-off Dancing with the Stars: Juniors on Sundays.

TV Guide reports that ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said Juniors will be 10 episodes and pre-taped to work around the kids’ schedules, making it the first DWTS to not air live. The celebrity children, who have yet to be announced, will be paired with junior professional ballroom dancers. According to the National Dance Council of America, competitors in the “junior” categories must be between the ages of 12 and 15.

The identities of the judges are yet to be announced, but ABC promises that all will be “renowned ballroom experts.”

The current season, featuring athletes, has its finale Monday, May 21 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Competing for the Mirrorball Trophy are Tonya Harding and partner Sasha Farber, Adam Rippon and pro Jenna Johnson and Josh Norman and pro Sharna Burgess.

Fans made their thoughts about the new Juniors season known immediately on Twitter.

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors will premiere in Spring 2018.

Photo credit: ABC