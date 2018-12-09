‘Dancing With the Stars: Juniors’ Announces Christmas-Themed Season Finale Songs, Dances

ABC announced the line-up for Sunday night’s Dancing With The Stars: Juniors season finale. The holiday-themed episode will have to end with a duo winning the first Juniors Mirror Ball trophy.

Last week’s semi-finals ended with a shocking surprise — no one was eliminated. All four remaining teams will compete for the trophy after they all got near-perfect scores.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, before the competition kicks off, all 12 competitors will return for one more dance with their mentors, judges Mandy Moore, Adam Rippon and Val Chmerkovskiy, and hosts Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz dancing to Whitney Myer’s “Dancing With The Stars.”

After the opening, the four finalists will break off to repeat their favorite dances from earlier in the season. Then, they will dance freestyle to a holiday song with their mentors.

Here are the songs and dances that will be performed in Sunday night’s season finale.

Here’s what the couples will be performing for their first dance of the night:

Ariana Greenblatt and Artyon Celestine featuring mentor Brandon Armstrong will perform a Jazz dance “Rolex” by Ayo & Teo.

Mackenzie Ziegler and Sage Rosen featuring mentor Gleb Savchenko will perform a Cha Cha to “What If” by Johnny Orlando and Ziegler.

Miles Brown and Rylee Arnold featuring mentor Lindsay Arnold will perform a Salsa to “Who Let the Dogs Out” by Baha Men.

Sky Brown and JT Church featuring mentor Alan Bersten will perform a Salsa to “Light it Up” by Major Lazar featuring Nyla & Fuse ODG.

Here’s what the couples will be performing for their Holiday-Themed Freestyle dances:

Ariana Greenblatt and Artyon Celestine (mentored by Brandon Armstrong) will dance to “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” by Lindsey Stirling featuring Sabrina Carpenter.

Mackenzie Ziegler and Sage Rosen (mentored by Gleb Savchenko) will dance to “Drummer Boy” by Justin Bieber featuring Busta Rhymes.

Miles Brown and Rylee Arnold (mentored by Lindsay Arnold) will dance to “Sleigh Ride” by District 78.

Sky Brown and JT Church (mentored by Alan Bersten) will dance to “Underneath the Tree” by Kelly Clarkson.

During last week’s semi-finals, Greenblatt and Celestine earned a 28-30 for their foxtrot to High School Musical‘s “We’re All In This Together”; Ziegler and Rosen earned a perfect score for their paso doble to Lady Gaga’s “The Edge of Glory”; Miles Brown and Arnold earned a 28.30 for their cha cha to Pitbull’s “Shake Senora”; Sky Brown and Church earned a 29.30 for their Argentine tango to Imagine Dragons’ “Thunder.”

Greenblatt, Celestine, Sky Brown and Church also earned a 28/30 for their duo dance to Rhett George’s “369.”

Arnold, Ziegler, Rosen and Miles Brown picked up a perfect 30/30 for their duo dance to Miley Cyrus’ “Party in the U.S.A.”

The first season of Dancing With The Stars: Juniors ends Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC