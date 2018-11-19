‘Dancing With the Stars: Juniors’ Announces Thanksgiving-Themed Songs, Dances

It’s down to just six teams in the premiere season of Dancing With the Stars: Juniors, and the remaining contestants are paying tribute to the people who have helped them along the way.

Sunday’s all-new episode of the ABC spinoff competition will feature the remaining junior teams performing to a song inspired by someone who has impacted or influenced their lives.

Opening up the night will be the group performance to Meghan Trainor’s “Better When I’m Dancin’,” while Mandla Morris’ dad, musical icon Stevie Wonder, makes a special appearance to perform “Isn’t She Lovely” during his son’s performance. At the end of the night, there will be an elimination based on the studio audience’s vote and judges’ scores.

Here’s what the juniors will be performing Sunday:

Scripps National Spelling Bee alum Akash Vukoti and junior pro partner Kamri Peterson (mentored by Witney Carson) will perform a jazz dance to “Jai Ho! (You are My Destiny)” by A.R. Rahman and The Pussycat Dolls.

Avengers: Infinity War actress Ariana Greenblatt and junior pro partner Artyon Celestine (mentored by Brandon Armstrong) will take on the salsa to “Pintame” by Elvis Crespo.

Dance Moms alum and singer/model Mackenzie Ziegler and junior pro partner Sage Rosen (mentored by Gleb Savchenko) will dance the samba to “Cheap Thrills” by Sia feat. Sean Paul.

Wonder’s son, Morris, and his junior pro partner Brightyn Brems (mentored by Cheryl Burke) will do a foxtrot to “Isn’t She Lovely,” performed live.

Black-ish actor Miles Brown and junior pro partner Rylee Arnold (mentored by Lindsay Arnold) will also dance the foxtrot to “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell.

Pro skater Sky Brown and junior pro partner JT Church (mentored by Alan Bersten) will take on the foxtrot to “Unconditionally” by Katy Perry.

As the juniors come down to the final weeks of their season, Dancing With the Stars‘ adult competitors are preparing for Monday’s finale episode. Competing for the Mirrorball Trophy are model Alexis Ren and pro partner Alan Bersten, country radio personality Bobby Bones and pro partner Sharna Burgess, Zombies actor Milo Manheim and pro partner Witney Carson, and Harry Potter actress Evanna Lynch and pro partner Keo Motsepe.

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC/Eric McCandless