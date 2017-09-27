‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Divide Over Len Goodman’s Critiques

Dancing With the Stars judges are often criticized for their comments and scores, but judge Len Goodman’s remarks on Tuesday night’s episode divided the audience.

The 73-year-old ballroom dance veteran seemed to be jumping on every contestant for seemingly the smallest infractions in the couples’ Latin dances.

From saying Jordan Fisher needed to practice in different shoes to saying Victoria Arlen’s dance wasn’t traditional enough, he was not cutting anyone any slack.

Even Arlen’s partner, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, hit back at Goodman’s remarks, saying that “times have changed.”

A large section of fans seemed to agree with Chmerkovskiy’s comments and took to Twitter to bash Goodman.

Why is Len Woodman always a stick in the mud on #DWTS ? — Theresa Barhorst (@Theresa_Gabi) September 27, 2017

I’m seriously done with Len. It’s become less about content with him and more about personal preference. Very unprofessional. #DWTS — Heather Calkins (@TheHCalkins) September 27, 2017

However, Goodman’s comments were supported by a core group of fans. More hardcore dance fans were totally on board with his comments.

Some even said that Arlen and Chmerkovskiy’s routine was “hardly a dance” without the rumba content needed to properly pull it off.

I was literally yelling at my TV. I appreciate the effort and emotion, but there was no rumba content in that dance! Len was honest #DWTS — Lisa McDowell (@nnneomaaa_93) September 27, 2017

Len is savage and I’m here for it! Val needs to keep his ego in check. That dance was hardly a dance #DWTS — Stephanie (@OliveYou618) September 27, 2017

Celebrities on the new season of DWTS include Nikki Bella, Frankie Muniz, Derek Fisher, Debbie Gibson, Nick Lachey and Terrell Owens.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.