‘Dancing With The Stars’: Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Tumbles in Stage Mishap on Disney Night

The dancers aren’t the only ones on Dancing With The Stars who sometimes take a tumble. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba had an unfortunate mishap on Disney Night after The Office star Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov danced to the Mary Poppins song “A Spoonful of Sugar.” Thankfully she was not hurt, but it provided for a fun, unscripted moment on the show.

While Inaba was finishing off her critique of Flannery’s dance, host Tom Bergeron noticed that one of the brooms was still on the dance floor. Inaba leaned over the judge’s table and when she went to sit back on her seat, she missed it! She fell on the floor, leading Len Goodman to yell, “One judge down!”

Before she went back to sit on her chair, Inaba hugged Flannery and Pashkov as they headed back to Bergeron to listen to Goodman and Bruno Tonioli’s critiques.

“They’re getting bonus points now,” Inaba joked.

Flannery and Pashkov continued the night’s high scoring by getting a 24/30.

“I’m sorry that Carrie Ann fell. I hope she has good insurance,” Flannery joked after hearing the score.

Fans at home had a mixed reaction to Inaba’s fall. Some pointed out that she has done this before.

We knew it would eventually happen, but Carrie Ann has officially hit the deck on live TV. #DWTS

“Carrie Ann and Bruno fall out of their chairs at least once a year when they start losing attention,” another wrote.

“Carrie Ann keeps missing her chair or falling out of it. Not sure what DWTS can do about that,” another wrote.

Aside from her time on Dancing With The Stars, Inaba can also be seen on CBS’ The Talk. She joined the series full-time earlier this year, taking over from Julie Chen. In an interview with PopCulture.com, Inaba said her life has “drastically changed” since she joined the show.

“When you are considered an equal to four women you think that way of, it was a shift in the way I view myself,” Inaba told us about joining Saran Osbourne, Eve, Sheryl Underwood and former co-host Sara Gilbert. “That has elevated the way I view myself, because now I’m one of them.”

Dancing With The Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

