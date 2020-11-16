'Dancing With the Stars' Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Reveals Illness Ahead of Semifinals

✖

Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba recently announced she was out sick last week, but that isn't stopping her from helping some of the pros and their celebrity dance partners. Since COVID-19 is still running rampant throughout the United States, fans feared she may have contracted the coronavirus. However, she did take to her social platforms to clarify that she had the flu.

In a few photos she posted to Instagram, she congratulated Kaitlyn Bristow and her partner Artem Chigvintsev as well as Johnny Weir and his partner Britt Stewart on making it to the semifinals. In her post with the former Bachelorette and Chigvintsev, Inaba announced she was sick with the flu.

"Congratulations to [Kaitlyn Bristowe] and [Artem Chigvintsev] on making the semifinals!!! I worked with them via video chat because I had the flu last week and didn't want anyone to get sick. (It's so close to the finals)," Inaba captioned a photo of her working with them remotely via video chat. "So, it was a little different this year but still very rewarding... and fun. I really love these sessions when we actually get to get into details and help them up close. They were amazing and we had a great time. But that picture of me makes me laugh... what's up with the baby filter on the photo? I look like a baby."

She ended it with, "Good luck to you both on the semi finals and to all the semi finalists." In her second photo with Weir and Stewart, they were also holding up their video chat with Inaba as she congratulated them too and complimented how hard they've been working. "We had an incredible breakthrough and had fun at the same time. They are working so hard! Good luck to you both tomorrow night and to all the semi finalists! Congratulations on making it this far in this season like no other!"

In another post, she shared a video with everyone showing the vitamins and canned soup she's been using to help her get through a not-so-fun time. In that same post, she actually took to the comments section, asking her followers what their "health secrets" are, and then responded to someone, revealing she was feeling much better and gushed over the home remedies people suggested she try. Inaba will hopefully return before the season is done, but until then, her fans are wishing her well.