‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Reveals Her Father ‘Was Shot in a Bar’

Carrie Ann Inaba is opening up about her late father while making clear her stance on gun control.

The Dancing With the Stars judge guest co-hosted on The Talk Tuesday, revealing to her CBS colleagues that she is not a fan of guns due to an experience her father, Rodney Inaba, had when she was a child.

“I’m not for guns because I had something happen with my father. When we were young, my dad was shot in a bar because he had an altercation with a man,” Inaba explained. “They were talking … crap, shooting the breeze … with each other and the guy got emotional, he went home, got a gun, came back and shot my father.”

Rodney survived the shooting, but Inaba said it’s one of the “reasons why I feel like that’s not the safest choice. Because when emotions are involved, things can go terribly wrong.”

Carrie Ann and her father were very close before his death in 2013. For Father’s Day this year, she shared a touching tribute to the man who helped raise her.

“Happy Father’s Day to the one and only Rodney Inaba. He was such a bright light. And this year more than most, I miss his presence in this life. He taught me so much about life and gave me so much love in his unique way. He taught me not to be afraid to think and live outside the box. He taught me to treat everyone with respect and kindness. He taught me the power of being authentically myself by his own example. He was a bit wild and a lot of crazy. He was fun and smart and in many ways fearless. And somehow, after every meal, he had a piece of rice stuck on his face,” she wrote.

“No matter what he did, he made people laugh. We used to call him #HotRod. He considered himself a Samurai and a cowboy because his heart was free and he lived on his own terms. He was a rebel and a dreamer… and my fondest memories from my childhood are when we would wash the cars together on Sunday,” she continued.

“So, in honor of my dad, today, I will be washing my car and armoralling the tired, smiling and missing him all at once. Happy Fathers Day Dad! I love you and miss you so much!” she concluded.

Photo Credit: Instagram/Carrie Ann Inaba