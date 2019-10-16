‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Pokes Fun at Her On-Air Fall: ‘I Don’t Think Anyone Saw It’

Carrie Ann Inaba is laughing off her Dancing With the Stars awkward moment after falling off her chair during Monday’s live show while trying to give Kate Flannery and pro partner Pasha Pashkov rave reviews for their Mary Poppins-themed jazz number. As host Tom Bergeron pointed out a prop ahead of the judge’s table, Inaba got out of her seat to look, seemingly getting her dress stuck under one of the rolling wheels of her chair went down.

Sharing a snapshot of the moment on Instagram after Monday’s snafu, Inaba joked in the caption, “Ummm… so THAT happened. #fall. I don’t think anyone saw it so Let’s just keep it between you and me.”

The longtime judge poked fun at herself with her hashtags, which included, #carrieannfalls, #carrieannfallsAGAIN and #Queenofthefall, as well as a jab at fellow judge Bruno Tonioli with #ithoughtBrunowouldfallbeforeme.

She added that #greendressesarebadluckforme and #wheelsandgownsdontmix, alluding to the situation that led to her fall and added a plea to the DWTS crew in the form of #mayihaveanewchairnow.

Inaba also made sure to express her love for Flannery and Pashkov, who leaped into action to help Inaba up from the ground after seeing her tumble, adding the hashtag #ilovekate&pasha.

“Will always have my girls back!” The Office actress responded in the comments. “Just know that You are Very graceful!”

Following the live moment on Monday’s show, co-host Erin Andrews told Entertainment Tonight, “Carrie Ann Inaba falling out of her chair, first time in Dancing With the Stars history! We knew something was going to go wrong with those chairs this season. She’s fallen before, but she did get up.”

“Listen, anything can happen on this show,” she added. “My biggest fear is tripping and falling on my dress. It’s live TV, it’s what we love, right?”

Pashkov added to the outlet he wasn’t sure what had happened when he reacted, recalling, “Everything happened so fast. I think somebody said, ‘Cockroach!’ or like, ‘a spider!,’ something like that. And I think she reacted and she flew back.”

Flannery chimed in, saying, “Dancer down!” and adding, “You know what, she picked herself up, she dusted herself off and she started all over again, so there we go.”

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Getty Images