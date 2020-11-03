'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Go After Carrie Ann Inaba for Criticizing 'Bachelorette' Kaitlyn Bristowe

Carrie Ann Inaba continued to pile on Kaitlyn Bristowe during Monday's episode of Dancing With the Stars. This comes a week after the Halloween-themed Villians Night saw Bristowe and her partner, Artem Chigvintsev, receive some harsh criticism from the judge.

Before Inaba critiqued, Bristowe received some positive feedback from Derek Hough, who said she was "amazing" and "someone who could go all the way" before he gave her a 9 as his score. Inaba, though, took a different direction. "I'm a little torn right now, can you do a back-tap on your own," questioned Inaba to Bristowe. "I'm going to call that a lift." Deducting some points for lifting, Bristowe fired back, "Yes, I can," which drew some cheers from the spectators. Inaba fought the other judges who felt it wasn't a lift. After all was said and done, Bristowe fared pretty well with a pair of 8s and one 9 for a 25.

Last week, Inaba dished out a 7 compared to the 8 and 9 the other two judges gave her for her routine. She called Bristowe out for what she perceived to be "giving up" during her dance with Chigvintsev, who as many fans of the show pointed out on social media is Inaba's ex and could explain the harsh critisim. Gossip aside, here are some of the reactions to Inaba's tough critiques on Bristowe.