'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Go After Carrie Ann Inaba for Criticizing 'Bachelorette' Kaitlyn Bristowe
Carrie Ann Inaba continued to pile on Kaitlyn Bristowe during Monday's episode of Dancing With the Stars. This comes a week after the Halloween-themed Villians Night saw Bristowe and her partner, Artem Chigvintsev, receive some harsh criticism from the judge.
Before Inaba critiqued, Bristowe received some positive feedback from Derek Hough, who said she was "amazing" and "someone who could go all the way" before he gave her a 9 as his score. Inaba, though, took a different direction. "I'm a little torn right now, can you do a back-tap on your own," questioned Inaba to Bristowe. "I'm going to call that a lift." Deducting some points for lifting, Bristowe fired back, "Yes, I can," which drew some cheers from the spectators. Inaba fought the other judges who felt it wasn't a lift. After all was said and done, Bristowe fared pretty well with a pair of 8s and one 9 for a 25.
Last week, Inaba dished out a 7 compared to the 8 and 9 the other two judges gave her for her routine. She called Bristowe out for what she perceived to be "giving up" during her dance with Chigvintsev, who as many fans of the show pointed out on social media is Inaba's ex and could explain the harsh critisim. Gossip aside, here are some of the reactions to Inaba's tough critiques on Bristowe.
While the judging by Inaba has been harsh so far, it hasn't stopped Bristowe from being among the highest scoring celebrities in the season. After Monday's routine, the pair has totaled 193 points for an average of 24.1.
This was my reaction to Carrie Ann too, Kaitlyn #DWTS pic.twitter.com/4HFzMOaAte— 🌹 (@tvgoldtweets) November 3, 2020
Bristowe isn't the only member of Bachelor Nation to be on the receiving end of tough love from Inaba. Two seasons ago, Inaba was not always the biggest fan of Hannah Brown, who eventually went on to win the Mirror Ball.
Remember the last bachelorette Carrie Ann hated won the show! Hopefully Kaitlyn follows suit #dwts pic.twitter.com/29azcKt3jW— Paul 💕 (@PaulParmar1) November 3, 2020
The two women have actually joked about sharing a bond over Inaba disliking both of them. On Bristowe's Off the Vine podcast, Brown said she took the judge's comments personal and felt hurt more times than not after hearing their feedback.
Carrie Ann is TOO hard on Kaitlyn and Artem. Like what is it? I’m so sorry but it’s a little bit too much now. #DWTS— Sara Michelle (@sarambcraft) November 3, 2020
Speaking specifically about Inaba, Brown called her "intuitive" but did feel her comments came across stronger than the other judges. Bristowe has continually said she feels judged the hardest by Inaba, especially after the Halloween round.
I love how much Artem is fighting for Kaitlyn. It’s like Carrie Ann is literally incapable of saying anything nice to her and it’s bull shit! #DWTS— Lauren Ash (@LaurenAsh2007) November 3, 2020
As for some fans speculating the hate by Inaba doesn't have to do with Bristowe, but rather her partner, that stems from their previous relationship. The two dated in 2006 after meeting on set of So You Think You Can Dance.
When you figure out the reason Carrie Ann rips on Kaitlyn every week #DWTS pic.twitter.com/LOgzAJY5ON— Gäbrîéllè🖤🖤 (@GWeinwurzel) November 3, 2020
Bristowe first came to the public eye for her appearance on Season 19 of The Bachelor and later as the leading lady on Season 11 of The Bachelorette. Her engagement with Shawn Booth ended after three years.
Also the difference in Carrie Anne’s demeanor speaking to nev compared to Kaitlyn is absolutely ridiculous. Kaitlyn has been respectful and she tries so hard and all Carrie ann does is tear her down instead of build her up. #DWTS— Lauren Ash (@LaurenAsh2007) November 3, 2020
Dancing With the Stars will continue to air every Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. After the latest episode, just seven couples are left in the competition.
Seriously, Carrie Ann, if you have to ask if they did the jump on their own, then you shouldn’t penalize them for a lift. That was not fair to Kaitlyn. #DWTS— Erica (@EricaSLP) November 3, 2020