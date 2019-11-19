‘Dancing With the Stars’: Jerry O’Connell Says He’ll Compete, But Only on 1 Condition

The current season of Dancing With the Stars is a week away from holding its finale night where one pair will take home the prized Mirrorball. While fans of the hit ABC dancing competition have all their eyes on next Monday’s episode, Jerry O’Connell has his eyes set towards next season.

The actor expressed his interest in competing on Dancing With the Stars when he spoke to Us Magazine.

“I would do it in a second,” he said. “They haven’t asked, so let’s make it happen.”

O’Connell joked that he wouldn’t be the best dancer in the format that the show operates under, explaining that he’s not well-versed in the professional dances.

The Stand By Me star noted that his dance skills are of a different variety.

“If you see me in the club, you’re like … that guy’s got moves,” he shared.

He was also joined in the interview by Alfonso Ribeiro. If he were to be asked to go on the show, he said he would… on one condition.

“I would only if Alfonso promises to coach me and lead me and help me out the entire way,” O’Connell said, to which Ribeiro replied, “I promise, I will help you.”

Ribeiro appeared on Season 19 when he and partner Whitney Carson took home the Mirror Ball. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star insisted to O’Connell that he’d help him get on the show.

He told O’Connell that he knows someone who could help get him in and that he’d “put in a good word.”

On his season of Dancing With The Stars, Ribeiro outpaced Sadie Robertson and her partner Mark Ballas along with Janel Parrish and Valentin Chmerkovskiy on finale night.

Ribeiro’s partner, Witney Carson, finds herself with another opportunity to take home the top prize as she and partner, Kel Mitchell, found themselves voted into the final four on Monday’s episode.

In that same interview, Ribeiro said he would be cheering for his old partner.

“I always have to root for Witney. That’s obviously my girl forever,” he told Us. “But it’s pretty cool that Sasha [Farber] and Emma [Slater] both have a partner in the top five. So if it’s not Witney, then I want one of them to win.”

Slater did find herself on the outside of the top four after all was said and done with the fan vote and the judge’s vote that sent her and James Van Der Beek packing. It looks like Ribeiro will be pulling for Carson and Farber on finale night.