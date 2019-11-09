‘Dancing With the Stars’: James Van Der Beek Teaches Daughter Samba After Fiery Performance

James Van Der Beek has been working his butt off on Dancing With The Stars, emerging as one of the serious frontrunners to win the Mirrorball Trophy at the end of Season 28. He is also learning valuable dance steps to help turn his children into future dancing stars, as seen in an adorable video he shared on Instagram Friday. In the clip, Van Der Beek recreated his Week 6 samba with the help of one of his daughters.

“The request to re-create week 6’s samba made how hard it was to learn 100% worth it – and then some,” the Dawson’s Creek star wrote in the caption, along with a heart emoji.

The new video should remind fans of an adorable clip Van Der Beek shared in October, showing his four of his children re-enacting his dance to the Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl theme during the “Disney Night” episode.

During the Week 6 episode, Van Der Beek and his pro dance partner Emma Slater scored a 27/30 for their samba to “Light It Up” by Major Lazer, Nyla and Fuse ODG. It was the first time Van Der Beek got all 9s from judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

Van Der Beek has already made it past Week 8. On Monday’s episode, Van Der Beek and Slater got a perfect 30/30 for their contemporary dance to Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’.”

Van Der Beek and wife Kimberly are parents to five children, Olivia, 9; Joshua, 7; Annabel Leah, 5; Emilia, 3; and Gwendolyn, 1. In October, the couple announced they are expecting their sixth child, breaking the news during a DWTS episode.

“Thrilled beyond belief to announce that another little bundle of joy has picked us to be their family,” Van Der Beek wrote on Instagram. “We chose to have our first ultrasound with our #DWTS crew capturing the result – something I NEVER thought we’d ever do… but [Kimberly] and I have bee through three of those first appointments to discover either no heartbeat, or no baby, and she wanted to share this moment.”

Kimberly experienced three miscarriages, and Van Der Beek used his platform to help remove the stigma behind them.

“Miscarriage (a word that needs a replacement – nobody failed to ‘carry’, these things sometimes just happen) is something that people rarely talk about, and often go through in secret,” the actor wrote. “But there needs to be zero shame around it, or around giving yourself the time and space to grieve. We decided to put ourselves out there – not knowing what we’d find – in an effort to chip away at any senseless stigma around this experience and to encourage people who might be going through it to open themselves up to love & support from friends and family when they need it most. Happily, for us – this time- we walked out with tears of joy.”

