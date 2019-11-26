‘Dancing With the Stars’: James Van Der Beek Returns for Finale After Heartbreaking Elimination, Miscarriage Reveal

James Van Der Beek’s departure from Dancing With The Stars came as a surprise to nearly every viewer and even to his fellow competitors. His exit in the semi-finals came on the heels of his announcement that he and his wife suffered a miscarriage. His emotional exit spawned many reactions on social media, and even saw Ally Brooke offer up her spot in the finale on live television.

The Dawson’s Creek star may not be competing on finale night but he, along with the other’s eliminated before him, made their return to see one of the final four teams be crowned with the Mirrorball Trophy.

Van Der Beek saw his incredible run come to a sudden end, even leaving Carrie Ann Inaba feeling quite emotional as she, along with Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli, elected to keep Brooke over him after the fan vote.

On The Talk, Inaba opened up about the shocking elimination.

“As a human being, what he and his wife Kimberly suffered is heartbreaking and sadness in my heart for them and my prayers are with them,” Inaba said. “But this is when it gets really hard. As a judge, I have to judge the dance. I know on Dancing With The Stars we show stories and we get to know they become our family and their pain is my pain… I have to judge what’s happening on the dance floor and in my opinion, I had to choose who I thought was the better dancer and had come further.”

His absence on finale night is still being felt from live viewers. Many of whom have been tweeting their displeasure about not seeing him among the final four.

One user tweeted, “James Van Der Beek got screwed. He was always a front runner. Destined to win. And somewhere along the way judges turned on him. He should be there.”

Prior to his elimination, Van Der Beek had posted the top score in the first week and found himself with the top score in four weeks total. While his elimination was a surprise, he did end up receiving the lowest combined score in the semifinals, falling three points shy of the next closest.

Dancing With The Stars will return for Season 28 in 2020.