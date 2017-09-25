Drew Scott Suffers Hamstring Injury Rehearsing for ‘Dancing with the Stars’

A few hours ahead of Monday night’s newest episode of Dancing with the Stars, one couple is looking a little beat up.

While rehearsing with partner Emma Slater, Property Brothers’ star Drew Scott injured his hamstring, and is unsure whether or not he will be able compete in tonight’s show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to E! News, the duo was preparing for their Latin Night performance scheduled to Tuesday night’s episode. While dancing, Scott quickly backed away from Slater, wincing in pain.

“It felt like a knot popped in my hamstring,” Scott says in the video above. He continued on, saying that what he felt was more of a snap. “Right now, I can’t bend my leg or put weight on it.”

In the video, which was taken on Sunday, Scott can be seen receiving treatment from the medical staff. While he’s hurt, all he can worry about is how the injury will impact his performance on Monday night, and whether or not he and Slater will even be able to dance at all.

“I don’t know what we’re going to do for tomorrow,” Scott told his partner.

Since Dancing with the Stars is filmed live, Scott’s status will likely be in question until the episode airs at 8 p.m. ET.