‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Gleb Savchenko Sends Emotional Message to Nikki Glaser After Elimination

Although they were the first couple to lose sight of the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, Gleb Savchenko’s time with his celebrity partner, comedian Nikki Glaser, is something that he will never forget, the pro reflecting on their time together in a Wednesday morning social media post following their appearance on Good Morning America.

“To my partner, my friend, and one of the hardest working women I know – I’m so proud of you @nikkiglaser. I know the past month was hard, but you never gave up. I’m very lucky to have experienced Season 27 with you,” Savchenko wrote, adding the hashtag “Team Glikki.”

Glaser, who was reportedly injured just prior to taking the stage Monday night, something that may have affected her “jagged” and “stiff” performance, responded to her partner with a sweet message of her own.

“This means a lot to me from a man who saw me struggle SO MUCH this past month,” Glaser wrote in response to her pro dancing partner’s heartwarming message.

The duo were the first to be eliminated on the newest season of the ABC dancing competition, their salsa to “YES” by Louisa featuring 2 Chainz only managing to earn them a score of 17, one of the lowest scores of Monday night’s season 27 premiere. Their Tuesday night salsa to “Tres Deseos” by Gloria Estefan failed to win over the judges and fans alike.

“It sucks, I’m not gonna lie, I really, really liked doing this show and I really had such a great time,” Glaser said, following her elimination. “I hope that I just proved that I did the scariest thing I’ve ever done and I tried my best and I had fun.”

Glaser and Savchenko’s elimination leaves 12 other teams vying for the Mirrorball Trophy, with the top contenders seeming to be DeMarcus Ware and pro dancer Lindsay Arnold, as well as Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong, both of whom tied for the highest score Monday night with a 23.

Other pairs remaining in the competition include Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten, Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess, Danelle Umstead and Artem Chigvintsev, Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsep, Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson, John Schneider and Emma Slater, Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke, Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber, Milo Manheim and Witney Carson, and Nancy McKeon and Val Chmerkovskiy.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays and Tuesdays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.