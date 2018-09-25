‘Dancing With the Stars’: ‘Fuller House’ Stars Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin Make Surprise Appearance

Dancing With the Stars‘ season 27 premiere turned into a Fuller House debut Monday as former contestants Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin showed up to cheer on their co-star, Juan Pablo di Pace, and his pro partner, Cheryl Burke.

In a sneak peek obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Cameron Bure and Sweetin, who came in sixth in season 22 and third in season 18, respectively, offered up their thoughts on watching di Pace prepare to compete with the Mirrorball Trophy.

“Just enjoy the moment and have fun,” Sweetin offered up.

“It’s so fun,” Cameron Bure added. “You’re gonna love it!”

“So I have a lot to live up to because I’m on Fuller House and there are two alum from [the show],” di Pace said from his perspective. “Both Jodie and Candace did really well on the show, so I better not embarrass them.”

Cameron Bure previously told ET that #TeamChernando’s chances of winning this season are “really good.”

“He’s a good dancer,” she said. “He’s a good Latin dancer!”

The actress added that her co-star had come to her for advice before the casting announcement was even official.

“He totally did,” she said. “I’m so excited for him, I can’t wait! And he’s been asking all kinds of advice, I’ve been sharing everything I possibly can … everything from social media to how you have to calm the emotions in the beginning. I’m like, ‘You can’t stress out now. If you make it to week six or seven, then you can stress out, but right now you have to enjoy it and let the audience love you.’”

“‘Because you’re amazing, and when they see you and know your personality, they’re gonna fall in love with you,’” she added. “‘And just remember that it’s as much of a personality contest as a dance contest because America is voting so, they wanna watch your journey!’”

Burke and di Pace will be dancing the salsa to “Dinero” by Jennifer Lopez featuring DJ Khaled & Cardi B in Monday’s premire. Here’s what his competitors will be doing:

-Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten – Jive – “Good Golly Miss Molly” by Little Richard

-Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess – Jive – “T-R-O-U-B-L-E” by Travis Tritt

-Danelle Umstead and Artem Chigvintsev – Foxtrot – “Rise Up” by Andra Day

-DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold – Cha Cha – “Sweet Sensation” by Flo Rida

-Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe – Foxtrot – “Do You Believe in Magic” by Aly & AJ

-Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson – Quickstep – “Fish Out of Water” by Leo Soul

-John Schneider and Emma Slater – Foxtrot – “Good Ol’ Boys from Dukes of Hazzard” by Waylon Jennings

-Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber – Cha Cha – “Treasure” by Bruno Mars

-Milo Manheim and Witney Carson – Cha Cha – “Free Free Free” by Pitbull featuring Theron Theron

-Nancy McKeon and Val Chmerkovskiy – Quickstep – “It Don’t Mean a Thing” by Club Des Belugas

-Nikki Glaser and Gleb Savchenko – Salsa – “YES” by Louisa featuring 2 Chainz

-Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong – Jive – “I’m a Lady” by Meghan Trainor

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Netflix / Mike Yarish