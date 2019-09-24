‘Dancing With the Stars’ First Elimination Episode: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Dancing With The Stars is back tonight with the second episode of Season 28. The episode airs on ABC at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, in the show’s regular timeslot. This will end with the first elimination of the season, with audience members at home getting an opportunity to vote for the first time. However, the episode will open with what promises to be a surprising twist.

If you are not near a television tonight, it is possible to stream DWTS at ABC.com, for those with cable or satellite subscriptions in select markets. Only residents in Chicago, Fresno, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham and San Francisco can stream at the ABC site. DirecTV customers who live in Albuquerque, Boston, Ft. Smith/Fayetteville, Jackson (Mississippi), Kansas City, Milwaukee, Monterey-Salinas, Oklahoma City, Omaha, Pittsburgh, Portland-Auburn (Maine), Savannah and West Palm Beach can also stream ABC.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many ABC owned stations and affiliates are available on Internet TV platforms like YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling, Fubo and AT&T NOW. These services usually offer free trials for a limited time before your credit card is charged.

Unfortunately, if you live in the Washington D.C. market, DWTS will be preempted by the Monday Night Football game between the Chicago Bears and Washington Redskins. In Chicago, DWTS will still air, since the game will air on WGN.

Earlier Monday, ABC released the line-up for the dances featured in Episode 2. Contestants will dance to Taylor Swift’s “Lover,” Frank Sinatra’s “Fly Me To The Moon,” Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September,” Aretha Franklin’s “Think,” the Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris” and Demi Lovato’s “Confident.” Contestant Ray Lewis will give his fellow celebrities one of his famous prep talks in a comedy bit at the beginning of the episode.

DWTS will also reveal a major change in the voting format during the episode.

Below is the list of celebrities, their dance pro partners and the dance style they will perform tonight, from ABC.

Country artist Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko will dance the Cha Cha

Model and photographer Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy will dance the Foxtrot

Pop star Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber will dance the Salsa



The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten will dance the Cha Cha

Actress Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov will dance the Cha Cha



Queer Eye star Karamo and Jenna Johnson will dance the Salsa

Former NFL player Ray Lewis Cheryl Burke will dance the Salsa

Actor Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson will dance the Tango

Former NBA player Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd will dance the Foxtrot

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold will dance the Salsa

Actor James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater will dance the Tango

Supremes singer Mary Wilson and Brandon Armstrong will dance the Foxtrot

Photo credit: ABC/Justin Stephens